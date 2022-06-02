Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Calidus Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    CAI   AU000000CAI2

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAI)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/02 02:10:27 am EDT
0.8000 AUD   -1.23%
Calidus Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CAI

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CAI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

220,000

02/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

98006640553

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

2/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAIAV : OPTION EXPIRING 16-DEC-2025 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

100,000

16/5/2022

Issue date

2/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration. Issued under the Company's ESIP.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Calidus confirms it had applied for ASIC Class Order 14/1000 after shareholder approval of the Company ESIP on 3 December 2020.

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAIAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 28-MAY-2024 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

120,000

16/5/2022

Issue date

2/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calidus Resources Limited published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,14 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -4,78 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net cash 2021 1,07 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 326 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2020 213x
EV / Sales 2021 1 280x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Calidus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 AUD
Average target price 1,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Russell Stuart Reeves Managing Director & Director
Richard Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony Connelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Brennan Chief Operating Officer
Keith Dudley Coughlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED28.57%234
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.47%53 849
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.73%36 421
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.53%25 079
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.40%24 076
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.76%18 632