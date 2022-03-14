Calidus Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAI
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday March 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Tranche 1 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise
526,422
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023
New class - code
Tranche 2 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise
526,422
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023
New class - code
Tranche 3 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise
626,727
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024
New class - code
Tranche 4 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise
626,727
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024
New class - code
Tranche 5 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise
753,715
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023
New class - code
Tranche 6 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise
753,715
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024
New class - code
Tranche 7 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise
753,715
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024
New class - code
Incentive Options - nil exercise price - exercisable
750,000
14/03/2022
to be confirmed
on or before 18 January 2023
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
98006640553
1.3
ASX issuer code
CAI
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
14/3/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Tranche 1 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise price -
exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
14/3/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Please refer to 2020 AGM Notice of terms of Plan
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02301636-6A1004339?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
O tions Details
For
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00000000
31/12/2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
One unlisted option will convert into one fully paid ordinary share (ASX:CAI)
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Please refer to 2020 AGM Notice of terms of Plan
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02301636-6A1004339?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
only
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
use
Number of +securities
526,422
personal
New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Tranche 2 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise price -
exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
14/3/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
For
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Please refer to 2020 AGM Notice of terms of Plan
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02301636-6A1004339?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
