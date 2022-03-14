Calidus Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAI

For personal use only

Entity name

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Tranche 1 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise 526,422 14/03/2022 to be confirmed price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023 New class - code Tranche 2 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise 526,422 14/03/2022 to be confirmed price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023 New class - code Tranche 3 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise 626,727 14/03/2022 to be confirmed price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024 New class - code Tranche 4 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise 626,727 14/03/2022 to be confirmed price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024 New class - code Tranche 5 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise 753,715 14/03/2022 to be confirmed price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023 New class - code Tranche 6 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise 753,715 14/03/2022 to be confirmed price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024 New class - code Tranche 7 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise 753,715 14/03/2022 to be confirmed price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024 New class - code Incentive Options - nil exercise price - exercisable 750,000 14/03/2022 to be confirmed on or before 18 January 2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement