Calidus Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAI

03/14/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Tranche 1 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise

526,422

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023

New class - code

Tranche 2 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise

526,422

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023

New class - code

Tranche 3 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise

626,727

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024

New class - code

Tranche 4 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise

626,727

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024

New class - code

Tranche 5 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise

753,715

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023

New class - code

Tranche 6 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise

753,715

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024

New class - code

Tranche 7 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise

753,715

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

price - exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2024

New class - code

Incentive Options - nil exercise price - exercisable

750,000

14/03/2022

to be confirmed

on or before 18 January 2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 18

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

98006640553

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 18

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 18

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Tranche 1 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise price -

exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Please refer to 2020 AGM Notice of terms of Plan

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02301636-6A1004339?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

O tions Details

For

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

31/12/2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

One unlisted option will convert into one fully paid ordinary share (ASX:CAI)

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 18

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to 2020 AGM Notice of terms of Plan https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02301636-6A1004339?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

only

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

526,422

personal

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Tranche 2 unlisted incentive options - nil exercise price -

exercisable on or before 31 Dec 2023

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

For

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please refer to 2020 AGM Notice of terms of Plan https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02301636-6A1004339?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calidus Resources Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 04:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
