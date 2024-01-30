Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) to Southern California Bancorp for 1.590 shares of Southern California common stock for each share of California BanCorp common stock is fair to California BanCorp shareholders. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, California BanCorp shareholders will own approximately 42.9% of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages California BanCorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options

The investigation concerns whether California BanCorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for California BanCorp shareholders; (2) determine whether Southern California is underpaying for California BanCorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for California BanCorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of California BanCorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

