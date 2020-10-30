California BanCorp : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation
Q 3 2 0 2 0
Steven E. Shelton
President & CEO
Thomas A. Sa
SEVP, CFO & COO
Fo r ward-Looking Statements
During the course of the presentation and any transcript that may result, written or otherwise, California BanCorp (the "Company") may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statement based on a number of important factors and risks.
Although the Company may indicate and believe that the assumptions underlying the forward- looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate or incorrect and therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.
The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
2
Overview of California Bancorp
|
Focused Regional Office Footprint
|
Company Overview
-
Established in 2007 as a relationship focused commercial business bank serving Northern California with $2.0 billion in assets and market cap of ~$92 million(1)
-
Majority of executive management joined the bank at inception
-
Significant commercial core deposit base
-
23 primary relationship managers with average banking experience of over 25 years and average loan books of $45 million
-
Positioned to leverage recent investments to enhance our platform and extend our markets
Financial Snapshot - 09/30/20
-
Headquarters/Regional Office in Oakland
-
Regional Offices in San Jose, Walnut Creek and Sacramento
-
Branch services in Walnut Creek and San Jose
|
Balance Sheet
|
($mm)
|
Assets
|
1,973
|
Loans
|
1,355
|
Deposits
|
1,437
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
127
|
Loans/ Deposits (%)
|
94.3
|
Loan Composition
|
(%)
|
C&I Loans / Gross Loans
|
28.0
|
CRE Loans / Gross Loans
|
39.8
|
Capital Ratios (Consolidated)
|
(%)
|
TCE / TA
|
6.46
|
Leverage Ratio
|
7.95
|
Tier 1 Ratio
|
11.34
|
TRBC Ratio
|
12.91
|
2020Q3 Profitability
|
(%)
|
Core ROAA
|
0.10
|
Core ROATCE
|
1.55
|
Net Interest Margin
|
2.41
|
Core Efficiency Ratio
|
86.32
|
Cost of Deposits
|
0.42
|
Deposit Composition
|
(%)
|
DDA/ Total Deposits
|
44.1
|
Core Deposits/ Total Deposits
|
86.9
|
Credit Metrics
|
(%)
|
NPAs / Loans & OREO
|
0.04
|
NPAs / Assets
|
0.03
|
Reserves / Gross Loans
|
0.99
|
NCOs / Avg. Loans
|
0.22
(1) Based on CALB's stock price of $11.33 as of 09/30/2020
3
Investment Highlights
-
Branch light, commercial focused business bank with strong middle market relationships throughout Northern California
-
Experienced management team and seasoned C&I relationship teams with strong ties to the local markets
-
Proven organic and acquisitive growth story
-
Quality core deposit franchise and commercial relationship strategy
-
Disciplined underwriting standards with best in class asset quality metrics
-
Strong earnings outlook as efficiencies from investments are realized
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
California BanCorp published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2020 02:34:07 UTC