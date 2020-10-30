Log in
California BanCorp : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

10/30/2020

Investor Presentation

Q 3 2 0 2 0

Steven E. Shelton

President & CEO

Thomas A. Sa

SEVP, CFO & COO

Fo r ward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation and any transcript that may result, written or otherwise, California BanCorp (the "Company") may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statement based on a number of important factors and risks.

Although the Company may indicate and believe that the assumptions underlying the forward- looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate or incorrect and therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.

The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

2

Overview of California Bancorp

Focused Regional Office Footprint

Company Overview

Walnut Creek

  • Established in 2007 as a relationship focused commercial business bank serving Northern California with $2.0 billion in assets and market cap of ~$92 million(1)
  • Majority of executive management joined the bank at inception
  • Significant commercial core deposit base
  • 23 primary relationship managers with average banking experience of over 25 years and average loan books of $45 million
  • Positioned to leverage recent investments to enhance our platform and extend our markets

Financial Snapshot - 09/30/20

  • Headquarters/Regional Office in Oakland
  • Regional Offices in San Jose, Walnut Creek and Sacramento
  • Branch services in Walnut Creek and San Jose

Balance Sheet

($mm)

Assets

1,973

Loans

1,355

Deposits

1,437

Tangible Common Equity

127

Loans/ Deposits (%)

94.3

Loan Composition

(%)

C&I Loans / Gross Loans

28.0

CRE Loans / Gross Loans

39.8

Capital Ratios (Consolidated)

(%)

TCE / TA

6.46

Leverage Ratio

7.95

Tier 1 Ratio

11.34

TRBC Ratio

12.91

2020Q3 Profitability

(%)

Core ROAA

0.10

Core ROATCE

1.55

Net Interest Margin

2.41

Core Efficiency Ratio

86.32

Cost of Deposits

0.42

Deposit Composition

(%)

DDA/ Total Deposits

44.1

Core Deposits/ Total Deposits

86.9

Credit Metrics

(%)

NPAs / Loans & OREO

0.04

NPAs / Assets

0.03

Reserves / Gross Loans

0.99

NCOs / Avg. Loans

0.22

(1) Based on CALB's stock price of $11.33 as of 09/30/2020

3

Investment Highlights

  • Branch light, commercial focused business bank with strong middle market relationships throughout Northern California
  • Experienced management team and seasoned C&I relationship teams with strong ties to the local markets
  • Proven organic and acquisitive growth story
  • Quality core deposit franchise and commercial relationship strategy
  • Disciplined underwriting standards with best in class asset quality metrics
  • Strong earnings outlook as efficiencies from investments are realized

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

California BanCorp published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2020 02:34:07 UTC

