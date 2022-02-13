California International Bank N A : 4th Quarter -Dec.31, 2021 Call Report 02/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System OMB Number 7100-0036 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation OMB Number 3064-0052 Office of the Comptroller of the Currency OMB Number 1557-0081 Approval expires December 31, 2024 Page 1 of 65 Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion-FFIEC 051 Report at the close of business December 31, 2021 (20211231) NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in belief. accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions. The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and (trustees) for state nonmember banks and three directors for state Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge member banks, national banks, and savings associations. and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest and correct. that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting Director (Trustee) Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Director (Trustee) Date of Signature Director (Trustee) Submission of Reports Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either: Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for data collection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a software vendor or another party to convert the data into the electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the bank's data file to the CDR. To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer-generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files. The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount. California International Bank, N.A. Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017) For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at cdr.help@cdr.ffiec.gov. Westminster City (RSSD 9130) CA 92683 State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200) Zip Code (RSSD 9220) FDIC Certificate Number 57974 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) (RSSD 9050) (Report only if your institution already has an LEI.)(RCON 9224) The estimated average burden associated with this information collection is 35.38 hours per respondent and is expected to vary by institution, depending on individual circumstances. Burden estimates include the time for reviewing instructions, gathering and maintaining data in the required form, and completing the information collection, but exclude the time for compiling and maintaining business records in the normal course of a respondent's activities. A Federal agency may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization(or a person) is not required to respond to a collection of information, unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. Comments concerning the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden should be directed to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget,Washington, DC 20503, and to one of the following: Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551; Legislative and Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 20219; Assistant Executive Secretary, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, DC 20429. FFIEC 051 Legal Title of Bank Page 5 of 65 Westminster RI-1 City CA 92683 State Zip Code FDIC Certificate Number: 57974 Printed on 2/7/2022 at 3:06 PM Consolidated Report of Income for the period January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021 Schedule RI-Income Statement Dollar Amounts in Thousands RIAD Amount 1. Interest income: a. Interest and fee income on loans: (1) Loans secured by real estate: (a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties 4435 2 (b) All other loans secured by real estate 4436 1,538 (2) Commercial and industrial loans 4012 1,424 (3) Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures: (a) Credit cards B485 0 (b) Other (includes revolving credit plans other than credit cards, automobile loans, and other consumer loans) ______________________________________________________________________ B486 0 (4) Not applicable (5) All other loans (1) 4058 44 (6) Total interest and fee income on loans (sum of items 1.a.(1)(a) through 1.a.(5)) 4010 3,008 b. Income from lease financing receivables 4065 0 c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (2) 4115 46 d. Interest and dividend income on securities: (1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Government agency obligations (excluding mortgage-backed securities) B488 0 (2) Mortgage-backed securities B489 5 (3) All other securities (includes securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.) 4060 0 e. Not applicable f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 4020 2 g. Other interest income 4518 34 h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a.(6) through 1.g) 4107 3,095 2. Interest expense: a. Interest on deposits: (1) Transaction accounts (interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, ATS accounts, and telephone and preauthorized transfer accounts) 4508 0 (2) Nontransaction accounts: (a) Savings deposits (includes MMDAs) ____________________________________________________________ 0093 17 (b) Time deposits of $250,000 or less HK03 338 (c) Time deposits of more than $250,000 HK04 97 b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase______________________ 4180 0 c. Other interest expense ___________________________________________________________________________ GW44 30 d. Not applicable e. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.c) 4073 482 3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus 2.e) 4074 2,613 4. Provision for loan and lease losses(3)____________________________________________________________________ JJ33 0 1.a.(1)(a) 1.a.(1)(b) 1.a.(2) 1.a.(3)(a) 1.a.(3)(b) 1.a.(5) 1.a.(6) 1.b. 1.c. 1.d.(1) 1.d.(2) 1.d.(3) 1.f. 1.g. 1.h. 2.a.(1) 2.a.(2)(a) 2.a.(2)(b) 2.a.(2)(c) 2.b. 2.c. 2.e. 3. 4. (1)Includes interest and fee income on "Loans to depository institutions and acceptances of other banks," "Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers," "Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions in the U.S.," and "Loans to nondepository financial institutions and other loans." Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4 the provisions for credit losses on all financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard. This is an excerpt of the original content. California International Bank published this content on 13 February 2022

