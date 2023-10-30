W. WWW.CALNANOCORP.COM E. INFO@CALNANOCORP.COM P. 562.991.5211 F. 562.926.6913 California Nanotechnologies Announces Q2 2024 Results Record quarterly revenue of US$686K representing 152% YOY increase

Strong profitability with net income of US$214K and EBITDA 1 of US$279K

of US$279K Mr. Chris Melnyk, a material science leader, joins Board of Directors TSX VENTURE: CNO OTCMKTS: CANOF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, October 30, 2023 - California Nanotechnologies Corp. ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce record quarterly revenues of US$685,931 for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the same period last year. Net income for the quarter was US$213,674 compared to a net loss of US$26,496 in the same period last year, while EBITDA1 was US$279,308, compared to US$49,437 in the same period last year. Net income and EBITDA1 showed significant improvements due to higher revenue generation, a higher gross margin, and improving efficiencies at the current scale of operations. The financial statements are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caand on the Company's website. "As previously disclosed, we have made significant progress in this fiscal year, achieving record revenues this quarter," stated CEO Eric Eyerman. "While this quarter stands as one of our strongest yet, I am excited about the ongoing growth opportunities. We are in the process of evaluating several options to facilitate the expansion of our manufacturing capacity, which would be desirable if demand for our services continues to increase. I look forward to updating everyone on our future progress." The increase in revenue for Q2/FY2024 was attributed to the ongoing ramp-up of R&D manufacturing programs for new and existing customers, with the largest account continuing to be the green steel cleantech company. Gross margin and profitability were higher due to operational efficiencies and because there were no equipment sales during the quarter. It is anticipated that profitability will fluctuate over time as the Company invests in overhead expenses in advance of capacity expansion and business development. While Cal Nano continues to prioritize contracted manufacturing revenues, the Company's business model incorporates equipment sales for smaller-scale Spark Plasma Sintering ("SPS") equipment, targeting a different Non-IFRS Measure

customer base than its manufacturing offerings. To date, U.S. research labs and universities have been the primary customers, with two deliveries valued at US$295K expected to occur in Q3/FY2024. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Cal Nano also received a US$344K order from the University of Connecticut, which is expected to be delivered in FY2025. In addition, Cal Nano is in the process of identifying potential new sites for its production and headquarters. The Company recognizes the potential need for a larger space to accommodate recent equipment purchases and potentially larger-sized SPS systems to meet the increasing customer demands. If secured, this new space is expected to house all the existing equipment, including the recently purchased used cryomill, along with another recently acquired piece of equipment that will enable the latest in 3D material printing using SPS technology. Lastly, the Company is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Chris Melnyk as a Director, effective November 1, 2023, and subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Melnyk, a distinguished figure in the materials science industry, previously served as the CEO and board member of Cal Nano before departing in 2016. Since early 2023, Chris has been a valued sales and business development consultant for the Company, leveraging his extensive expertise to grow revenue, drive strategic initiatives and enhance shareholder value. Mr. Melnyk is based out of North Carolina and is expected to provide the Company with a closer presence to the Company's customers in the Eastern United States. "We are happy to welcome Chris back to the board," stated Roger Dent, Director at Cal Nano. "His nomination reflects our commitment to securing the best leadership for the Company, and we look forward to benefiting from his invaluable insights and guidance in the boardroom." About California Nanotechnologies Corp. At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. Global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science by utilizing our unique technical expertise and vision. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing capabilities for materials research and production needs. Customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors. For further information, please contact: California Nanotechnologies Corp. Eric Eyerman, CEO +1 (562) 991-5211 info@calnanocorp.com Otis Investor Relations Inc. Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder +1 (647) 598-8815 brandon@otisir.com Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations of Cal Nano from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of Cal Nano reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures such as EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the Company's ability to meet its capital expenditure and working