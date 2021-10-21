Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. California Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRC   US13057Q3056

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
California Resources : CRC Releases 2020 Sustainability Update Detailing Performance Metrics

10/21/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (“CRC” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Update. The update provides details of CRC’s key environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics as well as progress on its established 2030 Sustainability goals. Additionally, CRC has also published metrics following the guidance of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the American Petroleum Institute (API) to promote sector transparency.

Mac McFarland, President and CEO, stated, “We’ve re-evaluated our business strategy to see what more we could do to further the energy transition and are excited for the opportunities we have identified in carbon management and solar. We remain committed to extending our safety track record and continue to look for ways to further support local communities and improve our governance practices.”

Chris Gould, EVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, continued, “We are pleased with the accomplishments that we made in 2020 on environmental stewardship as we make progress on our previously set 2030 Sustainability goals which are aligned with the State of California.”

The 2020 Sustainability Update focuses on performance during 2020, 2019 and 2018 and is complemented by the new SASB and API templates. Highlights and achievements from the 2020 Sustainability Update include:

  • Best-ever workforce health and safety performance
  • Continued emission reductions
  • Water conservation as a net water supplier
  • Continued progress towards CRC’s 2030 Sustainability Goals
  • Improved Board diversity

For more information about ESG at CRC, please visit our ESG page at https://crc.com/esg.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and we are focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 095 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 647 M 3 647 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 95,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,54 $
Average target price 55,67 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Mark Allen McFarland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco J. Leon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Michael L. Preston CAO, Senior Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION88.81%3 647
CONOCOPHILLIPS90.10%101 797
EOG RESOURCES, INC.86.69%54 357
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED72.51%50 452
CNOOC LIMITED21.03%49 387
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY67.61%46 852