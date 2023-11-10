California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition, announced today that the Company’s executives will be participating in the following event in December 2023:

Morgan Stanley Energy & Clean Tech Symposium on December 6 in New York City, NY

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC produces some of the lowest carbon intensity oil in the US and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization efforts. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110469330/en/