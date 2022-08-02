Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. California Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRC   US13057Q3056

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
44.09 USD   +0.02%
05:01pCalifornia Resources Corporation Pledges $2.5 Million to Fund Kern County Community Initiatives to Advance the Energy Transition
BU
07/20MKM Partners Assumes California Resources at Buy, Sets $48 Price Target
MT
07/19BofA Securities Double Downgrades California Resources to Underperform From Buy; Price Target is $49
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Resources Corporation Pledges $2.5 Million to Fund Kern County Community Initiatives to Advance the Energy Transition

08/02/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is pleased to announce it has pledged $2.5 million to fund several Kern County initiatives with Kern Community College District (Kern CCD) and California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) to help advance the energy transition and further benefit local communities across the region.

CRC will collaborate with Kern CCD, one of the largest community college districts in the United States, to establish the CRC Carbon Management Institute, a first-of-its-kind initiative that will empower local private and public partnerships to lead the way in defining how collaboration between education and industry can positively impact communities. Funding will be used for research and development, community outreach and education, workforce training and education, and carbon management academies that will focus on advancing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and emerging technologies that will help ensure the long-term success of Kern County students and communities.

CSUB, which serves more than 11,000 students on its campuses, will launch the CRC Energy Transition Lecture Series on relevant topics and emerging issues related to CCS and technologies that will lead the way to achieving a net zero future. In addition, the CRC Carbon TerraVault Scholarship will be established to help provide students with academic opportunities.

“CRC is deeply committed to the energy transition, and we are proud to partner with Kern CCD and CSUB to invest in our local students and a sustainable future,” said Mac McFarland, CRC President and Chief Executive Officer. “These respected institutions operate at the intersection of energy, agriculture and technology and are key to driving future economic development, technological innovation, and educational attainment. CRC has pledged to be net zero by 2045 and we believe initiatives such as these will help advance the necessary technologies, adoption and long-term success for our local communities.”

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and we are focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 074 M - -
Net income 2022 203 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 3 422 M 3 422 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 970
Free-Float 92,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Allen McFarland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco J. Leon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Michael L. Preston Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION3.21%3 422
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.75%120 687
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.29%63 634
EOG RESOURCES, INC.21.11%63 011
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.80%61 133
CNOOC LIMITED25.03%60 928