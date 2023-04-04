Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. California Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRC   US13057Q3056

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
39.20 USD   -1.51%
05:54pCalifornia Resources Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/30Stifel Adjusts Price Target on California Resources to $52 From $64, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/28North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Fears -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Resources Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/04/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call on Tuesday, May 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177066/f8cf780338. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access the webcast at www.crc.com. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and it is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
02/27California Resources Corporation Initiates Strategic Realignment of Business Operations..
AQ
02/25Pipeline debate at center of California carbon capture plans
AQ
02/24CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/24Tranche Update on California Resources Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on M..
CI
02/24Transcript : California Resources Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24,..
CI
02/24California Resources' Q4 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises; Company Names New Presi..
MT
02/24California Resources Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 353 M - -
Net income 2023 405 M - -
Net Debt 2023 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,39x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 2 830 M 2 830 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 060
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
California Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 39,80 $
Average target price 56,17 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Allen McFarland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco J. Leon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Douglas E. Brooks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION-8.53%2 830
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.10%324 039
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.12%132 140
CNOOC LIMITED19.64%72 350
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.50%71 356
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.53%64 898
