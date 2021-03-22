Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Resources Corporation    CRC

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Resources Corporation : Announces Appointment of Permanent CEO

03/22/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Mark A. (“Mac”) McFarland as the Company’s permanent President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. McFarland has served on the Company’s board since its emergence from bankruptcy in October 2020, as its Executive Chairman from November 2020 through December 31, 2020 and as its Chairman of the Board and interim Chief Executive Officer since December 31, 2020.

James N. Chapman, lead independent director, said, “In his role as interim CEO, Mac has been instrumental in repositioning the Company post its bankruptcy exit, including the recent successful high yield financing. In addition, Mac is stewarding ongoing efforts to reduce costs and optimize the operating portfolio with the core objective for CRC to become a lean and efficient operator producing robust cash flow. The Board of Directors is excited about the Company’s future under Mac’s leadership with a strong asset base, talented workforce and firm commitment to our ESG efforts.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to the Company’s business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
04:36pCALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : Names Mark McFarland as President, CEO
MT
04:35pCalifornia Resources names Mark McFarland as CEO
RE
04:35pCALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
04:31pCALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION  : Announces Appointment of Permanent CEO
BU
03/18CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/11CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
03/11CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : Earnings Flash (CRC) CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION Po..
MT
03/11CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
03/11CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year ..
BU
03/01CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : Insider Selling in California Resources (CRC) Shares Con..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 609 M - -
Net income 2020 1 766 M - -
Net Debt 2020 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 011 M 2 011 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
California Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Allen McFarland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco J. Leon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn M. Kerns Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Michael L. Preston CAO, Senior Executive VP & General Counsel
Douglas E. Brooks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION2.29%2 040
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.53%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED16.16%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.53%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.34%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.54%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ