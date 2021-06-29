Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. California Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRC   US13057Q3056

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Resources Corporation : Announces July Investor Conference Participation

06/29/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that the Company’s executives will be participating in the 2021 TD Securities Virtual Energy Conference on July 6-8.

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
04:18pINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at California Resources
MT
04:16pCALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION  : Announces July Investor Conference Participa..
BU
06/28CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : CRC) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales Extending the..
MT
06/25CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : CRC) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at California Resources
MT
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at California Resources
MT
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at California Resources
MT
06/24CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : Insiders at California Resources (CRC) Make Significant ..
MT
06/24INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at California Resources
MT
06/23CALIFORNIA RESOURCES  : Insider at California Resources (CRC) Makes Significant ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 609 M - -
Net income 2020 1 766 M - -
Net Debt 2020 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 500 M 2 500 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
California Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,00 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Allen McFarland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco J. Leon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Michael L. Preston CAO, Senior Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION27.17%2 769
CONOCOPHILLIPS49.01%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED22.98%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.66.37%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.49%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY40.70%40 294