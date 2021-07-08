California Resources Corporation : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Earnings Release

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released following the market close on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157220/e9185e9690. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access via webcast at www.crc.com, fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available online on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.

