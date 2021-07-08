Log in
    CRC   US13057Q3056

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
California Resources Corporation : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Earnings Release

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released following the market close on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157220/e9185e9690. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access via webcast at www.crc.com, fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available online on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 627 M - -
Net income 2021 190 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 372 M 2 372 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 99,2%
California Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,47 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Allen McFarland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco J. Leon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Michael L. Preston CAO, Senior Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION20.69%2 769
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.56%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED16.99%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.60%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.85%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.02%40 294