Second Quarter 2024 Results

August 7, 2024

Presenters

Francisco Leon

President and Chief Executive Officer

Nelly Molina

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Key Takeaways

Higher

Cash Flow

ACCELERATED CASH RETURNS

Raised fixed dividend by 25%

Returned $136MM or 142% of 1H24 FCF* to shareholders1

Increased Aera merger targeted synergies to $235MM which includes a reduction of $60MM2 in annual interest expense and $25 million in additional operational synergies

DELIVERED ROBUST FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Generated $139MM of Adj. EBITDAX* in 2Q24

Strong reservoir and operational performance led to ~2% gross production entry to exit decline in 1H24

DEMONSTRATED CARBON MANAGEMENT LEADERSHIP

On track to deliver CA's first Class VI EPA permit for CTV I - 26R in 4Q24 and to start sequestering CO2 from Cryo plant by YE25 Submitted a Class VI permit to the EPA for 102MMT for CTV VI CO2 reservoir in Central California

Expanded previously announced storage-onlyCDMA3 with NLC Energy to 430 KMTPA of CO2 from 150 KMTPA

LessBetter

Carbon California

MERGER CLOSED

JULY 1, 2024

+

CRC STANDALONE METRICS

76MBOE/D

2Q24 NET PRODUCTION

62%

13%

25%

Oil

NGLs

Gas

$97MM

2Q24 OPERATING CASH FLOW

$34$63

Capex

Free Cash Flow*

$57MM

2Q24 TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN1

$22$35

Dividend

SRP

Reliable and Consistent Performance

Executing Our Strategy

Reservoirs and operational teams performed above expectations

Gross Production (MBoe/d)

94.1

92.0

~2%

1H24 Decline

Vs. ~3% Expected

January

June

Lower Costs

Operating Costs ($MM)

$413

$332

~20%

Improvement

Since 2H22

2H22

1H24

Track Record of Strong Returns of Cash To Shareholders1

~$1.3B

FCF* Generated Since 2021

~$0.9B

Returned to Shareholders since 20211

Top Quartile Cash Returns to Shareholders1

25%

to $0.3875/Share

$136MM

$894MM since May 2021

Increase in Quarterly Fixed Dividend

Returned to Shareholders in 1H24 via Dividends, Buybacks1

Growing Fixed Dividend

More than

Doubled

Quarterly Dividend ($/Share)

Dividend In 3 Years

2021

2022

2023

2024

Share Repurchase Program

($MM)

~$656MM

Remaining on the SRP

~142% of FCF* Returned to Shareholders in 1H241

67% since May 2021

1H21

2H21

1H22

2H22

1H23

2H23

1H24

Higher Synergies Significantly Enhance Outlook

Targeted Aera Merger Synergies

($MM)

Actioned within 6 Months

Post Close

(2H'24 Impact)

Actioned within 6 Months

Actioned within 15

Months

Post Close

Post Close

('25 Impact)

('25/'26 Impact)

Achieved

$100MM ~$100MM2

$250

$225

$200

Raising Targeted Total Synergies Goal To

$235MM

$75MM

$30MM

~$60MM1

ANNUAL INTEREST

EXPENSE REDUCTION

~$45MM2

$175

$150

$125

$100

$75

$50

$25

$0

OPERATIONAL2 : $12MM

~$13MM~$80MM

G&A : $18MM

~$32MM

~$20MM

Aera Merger Complete - Bigger, Better and Stronger Together

2H24 Outlook1:

2H24E Net Total Production

140 - 146MBOE/D

(~79% oil | 90% NRI)

2H24E Adj. EBITDAX*

$720 - $760MM

2H24E Capital

$170 - $210MM

Higher

Less

Better

Cashflow Carbon California

Northern California

Central California

Southern California

2024E ACTIVE DRILLING RIGS

1

1

1H24

2H24

2H24E NET TOTAL PRODUCTION

~79%

~7%

~14%

Oil

NGLs

Gas

Low Carbon Intensity

Midstream Infrastructure

Carbon Capture & Storage

Production

BTM Solar Opportunities

FTM/Grid Power Production

Geothermal Opportunities

AI Data Centers Opportunities

California's Premier Carbon Management Provider

Submitted a new Class VI permit application to the EPA for CTV VI with 102MMT of CO2 storage capacity

Expecting the receipt of EPA Class VI 26-R permit in 4Q24 and targeting FID for CRC's Cryo project and first CO2 injection at CTV I by year-end 2025

Expanded previously announced storage-only CDMA4 with NLC Energy to 430 KMTPA of CO2 from 150 KMTPA

Vault

EPA Permit Application

Administratively

Complete

Targeting Class VI Draft EPA Permits Receipt

Location

Annual Regional CO2 Emissions1 (MMTPA)

Est. Average Annual Injection Capacity2

(MMTPA)

Potential Total Storage Capacity (MMT)

CTV II

CTV III

CTV IV

CTV V

Carbon

CTV VI

Coles

Frontier

Levee

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

TBD

TBA

(26-R)

(A1-A2)

Public

Comment

~2024

~2024

~2025

~2025

~2025

~2025

~2027

TBA

Period

Complete

Northern California

~60

~30

~1.53

0.2

~0.6

~1.8

~0.9

~0.4

~0.7

~2.5

TBA

~38

~8

23

71

34

17

27

102

TBA

145MMT

~202MMT5

Our Emerging Vision for Data Centers

CTV Offers Essential Solutions for

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centers:

Today

Access to power infrastructure

Ready to build land

Accelerated time to market

Access to natural gas and interconnection

Close proximity to fiber network

Tomorrow

Carbon-Free Power

Note: CRC internal data, research and estimates.

Carbon Valley:

Where Silicon Valley and the Central Valley Meet

  • CTV owns assets located in proximity to heavily populated LA and
    Silicon Valley data center hubs and large industrial complexes
  • We are focused on the maximizing the value of our land, mineral ownership and energy expertise to decarbonize existing and developing industries through CCS and other emissions reducing projects to support California's Net Zero goals.

