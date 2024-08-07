Key Takeaways Higher Cash Flow

ACCELERATED CASH RETURNS

Raised fixed dividend by 25%

Returned $136MM or 142% of 1H24 FCF* to shareholders1

Increased Aera merger targeted synergies to $235MM which includes a reduction of $60MM2 in annual interest expense and $25 million in additional operational synergies

DELIVERED ROBUST FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Generated $139MM of Adj. EBITDAX* in 2Q24

Strong reservoir and operational performance led to ~2% gross production entry to exit decline in 1H24

DEMONSTRATED CARBON MANAGEMENT LEADERSHIP

On track to deliver CA's first Class VI EPA permit for CTV I - 26R in 4Q24 and to start sequestering CO2 from Cryo plant by YE25 Submitted a Class VI permit to the EPA for 102MMT for CTV VI CO2 reservoir in Central California

Expanded previously announced storage-onlyCDMA3 with NLC Energy to 430 KMTPA of CO2 from 150 KMTPA