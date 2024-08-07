Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 7, 2024
Presenters
Francisco Leon
President and Chief Executive Officer
Nelly Molina
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Key Takeaways
Higher
Cash Flow
ACCELERATED CASH RETURNS
Raised fixed dividend by 25%
Returned $136MM or 142% of 1H24 FCF* to shareholders1
Increased Aera merger targeted synergies to $235MM which includes a reduction of $60MM2 in annual interest expense and $25 million in additional operational synergies
DELIVERED ROBUST FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Generated $139MM of Adj. EBITDAX* in 2Q24
Strong reservoir and operational performance led to ~2% gross production entry to exit decline in 1H24
DEMONSTRATED CARBON MANAGEMENT LEADERSHIP
On track to deliver CA's first Class VI EPA permit for CTV I - 26R in 4Q24 and to start sequestering CO2 from Cryo plant by YE25 Submitted a Class VI permit to the EPA for 102MMT for CTV VI CO2 reservoir in Central California
Expanded previously announced storage-onlyCDMA3 with NLC Energy to 430 KMTPA of CO2 from 150 KMTPA
LessBetter
Carbon California
MERGER CLOSED
JULY 1, 2024
+
CRC STANDALONE METRICS
76MBOE/D
2Q24 NET PRODUCTION
62%
13%
25%
Oil
NGLs
Gas
$97MM
2Q24 OPERATING CASH FLOW
$34$63
Capex
Free Cash Flow*
$57MM
2Q24 TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN1
$22$35
Dividend
SRP
Reliable and Consistent Performance
Executing Our Strategy
Reservoirs and operational teams performed above expectations
Gross Production (MBoe/d)
94.1
92.0
~2%
1H24 Decline
Vs. ~3% Expected
January
June
Lower Costs
Operating Costs ($MM)
$413
$332
~20%
Improvement
Since 2H22
2H22
1H24
Track Record of Strong Returns of Cash To Shareholders1
~$1.3B
FCF* Generated Since 2021
~$0.9B
Returned to Shareholders since 20211
Top Quartile Cash Returns to Shareholders1
25%
to $0.3875/Share
$136MM
$894MM since May 2021
Increase in Quarterly Fixed Dividend
Returned to Shareholders in 1H24 via Dividends, Buybacks1
Growing Fixed Dividend
More than
Doubled
Quarterly Dividend ($/Share)
Dividend In 3 Years
2021
2022
2023
2024
Share Repurchase Program
($MM)
~$656MM
Remaining on the SRP
~142% of FCF* Returned to Shareholders in 1H241
67% since May 2021
1H21
2H21
1H22
2H22
1H23
2H23
1H24
Higher Synergies Significantly Enhance Outlook
Targeted Aera Merger Synergies
($MM)
Actioned within 6 Months
Post Close
(2H'24 Impact)
Actioned within 6 Months
Actioned within 15
Months
Post Close
Post Close
('25 Impact)
('25/'26 Impact)
Achieved
$100MM ~$100MM2
$250
$225
$200
Raising Targeted Total Synergies Goal To
$235MM
$75MM
$30MM
~$60MM1
ANNUAL INTEREST
EXPENSE REDUCTION
~$45MM2
$175
$150
$125
$100
$75
$50
$25
$0
OPERATIONAL2 : $12MM
~$13MM~$80MM
G&A : $18MM
~$32MM
~$20MM
Aera Merger Complete - Bigger, Better and Stronger Together
2H24 Outlook1:
2H24E Net Total Production
140 - 146MBOE/D
(~79% oil | 90% NRI)
2H24E Adj. EBITDAX*
$720 - $760MM
2H24E Capital
$170 - $210MM
Higher
Less
Better
Cashflow Carbon California
Northern California
Central California
Southern California
2024E ACTIVE DRILLING RIGS
1
1
1H24
2H24
2H24E NET TOTAL PRODUCTION
~79%
~7%
~14%
Oil
NGLs
Gas
Low Carbon Intensity
Midstream Infrastructure
Carbon Capture & Storage
Production
BTM Solar Opportunities
FTM/Grid Power Production
Geothermal Opportunities
AI Data Centers Opportunities
California's Premier Carbon Management Provider
Submitted a new Class VI permit application to the EPA for CTV VI with 102MMT of CO2 storage capacity
Expecting the receipt of EPA Class VI 26-R permit in 4Q24 and targeting FID for CRC's Cryo project and first CO2 injection at CTV I by year-end 2025
Expanded previously announced storage-only CDMA4 with NLC Energy to 430 KMTPA of CO2 from 150 KMTPA
Vault
EPA Permit Application
Administratively
Complete
Targeting Class VI Draft EPA Permits Receipt
Location
Annual Regional CO2 Emissions1 (MMTPA)
Est. Average Annual Injection Capacity2
(MMTPA)
Potential Total Storage Capacity (MMT)
CTV II
CTV III
CTV IV
CTV V
Carbon
CTV VI
Coles
Frontier
Levee
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
TBD
TBA
(26-R)
(A1-A2)
Public
Comment
~2024
~2024
~2025
~2025
~2025
~2025
~2027
TBA
Period
Complete
Northern California
~60
~30
~1.53
0.2
~0.6
~1.8
~0.9
~0.4
~0.7
~2.5
TBA
~38
~8
23
71
34
17
27
102
TBA
145MMT
~202MMT5
Our Emerging Vision for Data Centers
CTV Offers Essential Solutions for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centers:
Today
Access to power infrastructure
Ready to build land
Accelerated time to market
Access to natural gas and interconnection
Close proximity to fiber network
Tomorrow
Carbon-Free Power
Carbon Valley:
Where Silicon Valley and the Central Valley Meet
-
CTV owns assets located in proximity to heavily populated LA and
Silicon Valley data center hubs and large industrial complexes
- We are focused on the maximizing the value of our land, mineral ownership and energy expertise to decarbonize existing and developing industries through CCS and other emissions reducing projects to support California's Net Zero goals.
