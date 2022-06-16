Log in
    CRC   US13057Q3056

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
41.90 USD   -6.47%
05:03pCALIFORNIA RESOURCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/15California Resources Corporation Announces Amendments to Consent Solicitation
BU
06/13California Resources Corporation Announces Extension of Consent Solicitation
BU
California Resources : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Gould Christopher D.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
California Resources Corp [CRC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP & Chief Sustainability Off /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1 WORLD TRADE CENTER, SUITE 1500
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LONG BEACH CA 90831
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Gould Christopher D.
1 WORLD TRADE CENTER, SUITE 1500

LONG BEACH, CA90831

EVP & Chief Sustainability Off
Signatures
/s/ Ulrik Damborg, Attorney-in-Fact for Christopher D. Gould 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reflects restricted stock units ("RSUs") surrendered to satisfy tax withholding for RSUs vested on June 14, 2022. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock of the Issuer. Subject to certain exceptions, RSUs will be settled in shares of Common Stock within 45 days following June 14, 2023.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

California Resources Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 788 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 3 478 M 3 478 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 970
Free-Float 94,3%
Duration : Period :
California Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,80 $
Average target price 68,00 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Allen McFarland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francisco J. Leon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Michael L. Preston Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION4.89%3 478
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.47%138 745
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.49%74 655
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.40%68 800
CNOOC LIMITED37.24%66 875
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.97%62 476