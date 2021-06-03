Log in
    CRC   US13057Q3056

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
California Resources : 2021 Wells Fargo Energy Conference Presentation

06/03/2021 | 03:35am EDT
"Charting a new course"

Wells Fargo Energy Conference

June 2, 2021

Mac McFarland

President & CEO

Francisco Leon

EVP & CFO

Forward Looking / Cautionary Statements - Certain Terms

The information included herein contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect our expected results of operations, liquidity, cash flows and business prospects. Such statements include those regarding our expectations as to our future:

financial position, liquidity, cash flows and results of operations

budgets and maintenance capital requirements

business prospects

reserves

transactions and projects

type curves

operating costs

expected synergies from acquisitions and joint ventures

  • operations and operational results including production, hedging and capital investment

Actual results may differ from anticipated results, sometimes materially, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. While we believe assumptions or bases underlying our expectations are reasonable and make them in good faith, they almost always vary from actual results, sometimes materially. We also believe third-party statements we cite are accurate but have not independently verified them and do not warrant their accuracy or completeness. Factors (but not necessarily all the factors) that could cause results to differ include:

our ability to execute our business plan post-emergence

joint ventures and acquisitions and our ability to achieve expected synergies

the volatility of commodity prices and the potential for sustained low oil, natural gas and natural gas

the recoverability of resources and unexpected geologic conditions

liquids prices

incorrect estimates of reserves and related future cash flows and the inability to replace reserves

impact of our recent emergence from bankruptcy on our business and relationships

changes in business strategy

debt limitations on our financial flexibility

production-sharing contracts' effects on production and unit operating costs

insufficient cash flow to fund planned investments, interest payments on our debt, debt repurchases or

the effect of our stock price on costs associated with incentive compensation

changes to our capital plan

effects of hedging transactions

insufficient capital or liquidity, including as a result of lender restrictions, unavailability of capital markets

equipment, service or labor price inflation or unavailability

or inability to attract potential investors

availability or timing of, or conditions imposed on, permits and approvals

limitations on transportation or storage capacity and the need to shut-in wells

lower-than-expected production, reserves or resources from development projects, joint ventures or

inability to enter into desirable transactions including acquisitions, asset sales and joint ventures

acquisitions, or higher-than-expected decline rates

our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards to reduce our income tax obligations

disruptions due to accidents, mechanical failures, power outages, transportation or storage constraints,

legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to drilling, completion, well stimulation,

natural disasters, labor difficulties, cyber attacks or other catastrophic events

operation, maintenance or abandonment of wells or facilities, managing energy, water, land, greenhouse

pandemics, epidemics, outbreaks, or other public health events, such as the COVID-19

gases (GHGs) or other emissions, protection of health, safety and the environment, or transportation,

factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors in CRC's Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.crc.com.

marketing and sale of our products

Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "target, "will" or "would" and similar words that reflect the prospective nature of events or outcomes typically identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

See the Investor Relations page at www.crc.comfor additional information about 3P reserves and other hydrocarbon resource quantities, PV-10 and standardized measure, finding and development (F&D) costs, recycle ratio calculations, reserve replacement ratios, debt-adjusted shares calculations, drilling locations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP equivalent.

3

Key Quarterly Highlights - Underlining Solid Business Fundamentals

ADJ. EBITDAX1

FREE CASH FLOW1

NET DEBT1

$189MM

$120MM

$470MM

1st Quarter

2021

PRODUCTION

OPERATIONS

HSE

99 Mboe/d

17 Drilled | 15 Online | 40 Workover

0.00 LTIR2 | 0.27 IIR3

Wells

61% Oil

1 Drilling | 30 Maintenance

No Major Incidents

Rigs

June 2, 2021

(1) FCF, Adj. EBITDAX and Net Debt are non-GAAP measures and are at March 31, 2021. For all historical non-GAAP financial measures, please see the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure and

4

other additional information. See slide 19 for a reconciliation of Net Debt. (2) LTIR: Lost Time Injury Rate applies to CRC employees only. (3) CRC's IIR applies to both CRC employees, suppliers and vendors while working on our operations.

Trending to High-End of 2021 FCF Guidance & Initiating Share Repurchase Program

Total Production (Mboepd)

Oil Production (Mbopd)

Operating Costs ($MM)

Capital Spend ($MM)

G&A ($MM)

Free Cash Flow2 ($MM)

Free Cash Flow Yield3

(%)

PRIOR

REVISED

IMPROVING

~ $5/boe

GUIDANCE

GUIDANCE

G&A COST

FY 2021E1

FY 2021E1

STRUCTURE

E2021 G&A cost per boe2 is trending down toward low end of range

96 - 99

Reaffirmed

STRONG

Trending to high end

~$680MM

60 - 62

Reaffirmed

LIQUIDITY

Trending to high end

Estimated YE21 Liquidity1,3 , includes cash & borrowing capacity

$600 - $615

$615 - $630

SHIFTING $15MM

$16.60 - $17.55 $/boe

$17.01 - $17.98 $/boe

LEADING

FROM CAPITAL TO

0.3x - 0.6x

$185 - $210

LEVERAGE

$200 - $225

OPEX

POSITION

$180 - $190

Reaffirmed

Estimated YE21 NET DEBT to Adj. EBITDAX2,3

$4.98 - $5.42 $/boe

Trending to low end

$250 - $350

Reaffirmed

ROBUST FCF

~18 %

Trending to high end

YIELD2,3

13% - 18%

Reaffirmed

E2021 FCF Yield2,3 is trending toward high end of range

Trending to high end

Return Cash to Shareholders

$150 million Share Repurchase Program

Approved in 2Q 2021; in place through 1Q 2022

Representing ~8% of the outstanding shares as of April 30, 2021

  1. 2021E Forecast uses $60 per barrel Brent pricing, $38.75 per barrel for NGLs and $2.75 per mcf NYMEX gas. (2) FCF, Adj. EBITDAX and net debt are non-GAAP measures. For all historical non-GAAP financial measures please see the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure and other additional information. 2021E and 2021E-2025E are based on forecast amounts which were included in the Strategy Day presentation (slide 12 & 19) and can be found in the Investor Relations page on crc.com. 1Q21 net debt to 21E Adj. EBITDAX is calculated as net debt as of 3/31/21 over 2021E Adj. EBITDAX. See slide 19 for reconciliation. (3) FCF Yield reflects Free Cash Flow divided by market cap, estimated as of May 6, 2021. FCF used in calculation assumes the high end of the range.

June 2, 2021

5

Disclaimer

California Resources Corporation published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
