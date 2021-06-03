California Resources : 2021 Wells Fargo Energy Conference Presentation
06/03/2021 | 03:35am EDT
"Charting a new course"
Wells Fargo Energy Conference
June 2, 2021
Mac McFarland
President & CEO
Francisco Leon
EVP & CFO
Forward Looking / Cautionary Statements - Certain Terms
The information included herein contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect our expected results of operations, liquidity, cash flows and business prospects. Such statements include those regarding our expectations as to our future:
•
financial position, liquidity, cash flows and results of operations
•
budgets and maintenance capital requirements
•
business prospects
•
reserves
•
transactions and projects
•
type curves
•
operating costs
•
expected synergies from acquisitions and joint ventures
operations and operational results including production, hedging and capital investment
Actual results may differ from anticipated results, sometimes materially, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. While we believe assumptions or bases underlying our expectations are reasonable and make them in good faith, they almost always vary from actual results, sometimes materially. We also believe third-party statements we cite are accurate but have not independently verified them and do not warrant their accuracy or completeness. Factors (but not necessarily all the factors) that could cause results to differ include:
•
our ability to execute our business plan post-emergence
•
joint ventures and acquisitions and our ability to achieve expected synergies
•
the volatility of commodity prices and the potential for sustained low oil, natural gas and natural gas
•
the recoverability of resources and unexpected geologic conditions
liquids prices
•
incorrect estimates of reserves and related future cash flows and the inability to replace reserves
•
impact of our recent emergence from bankruptcy on our business and relationships
•
changes in business strategy
•
debt limitations on our financial flexibility
•
production-sharing contracts' effects on production and unit operating costs
•
insufficient cash flow to fund planned investments, interest payments on our debt, debt repurchases or
•
the effect of our stock price on costs associated with incentive compensation
changes to our capital plan
•
effects of hedging transactions
•
insufficient capital or liquidity, including as a result of lender restrictions, unavailability of capital markets
•
equipment, service or labor price inflation or unavailability
or inability to attract potential investors
•
availability or timing of, or conditions imposed on, permits and approvals
•
limitations on transportation or storage capacity and the need to shut-in wells
•
lower-than-expected production, reserves or resources from development projects, joint ventures or
•
inability to enter into desirable transactions including acquisitions, asset sales and joint ventures
acquisitions, or higher-than-expected decline rates
•
our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards to reduce our income tax obligations
•
disruptions due to accidents, mechanical failures, power outages, transportation or storage constraints,
•
legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to drilling, completion, well stimulation,
natural disasters, labor difficulties, cyber attacks or other catastrophic events
operation, maintenance or abandonment of wells or facilities, managing energy, water, land, greenhouse
•
pandemics, epidemics, outbreaks, or other public health events, such as the COVID-19
gases (GHGs) or other emissions, protection of health, safety and the environment, or transportation,
•
factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors in CRC's Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.crc.com.
marketing and sale of our products
Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "target, "will" or "would" and similar words that reflect the prospective nature of events or outcomes typically identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
See the Investor Relations page at www.crc.comfor additional information about 3P reserves and other hydrocarbon resource quantities, PV-10 and standardized measure, finding and development (F&D) costs, recycle ratio calculations, reserve replacement ratios, debt-adjusted shares calculations, drilling locations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP equivalent.
Key Quarterly Highlights - Underlining Solid Business Fundamentals
ADJ. EBITDAX1
FREE CASH FLOW1
NET DEBT1
$189MM
$120MM
$470MM
1st Quarter
2021
PRODUCTION
OPERATIONS
HSE
99 Mboe/d
17 Drilled | 15 Online | 40 Workover
0.00 LTIR2 | 0.27 IIR3
Wells
61% Oil
1 Drilling | 30 Maintenance
No Major Incidents
Rigs
June 2, 2021
(1) FCF, Adj. EBITDAX and Net Debt are non-GAAP measures and are at March 31, 2021. For all historical non-GAAP financial measures, please see the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure and
4
other additional information. See slide 19 for a reconciliation of Net Debt. (2) LTIR: Lost Time Injury Rate applies to CRC employees only. (3) CRC's IIR applies to both CRC employees, suppliers and vendors while working on our operations.
Trending to High-End of 2021 FCF Guidance & Initiating Share Repurchase Program
Total Production (Mboepd)
Oil Production (Mbopd)
Operating Costs ($MM)
Capital Spend ($MM)
G&A ($MM)
Free Cash Flow2 ($MM)
Free Cash Flow Yield3
(%)
PRIOR
REVISED
IMPROVING
~ $5/boe
GUIDANCE
GUIDANCE
G&A COST
FY 2021E1
FY 2021E1
STRUCTURE
E2021 G&A cost per boe2 is trending down toward low end of range
96 - 99
Reaffirmed
STRONG
Trending to high end
~$680MM
60 - 62
Reaffirmed
LIQUIDITY
Trending to high end
Estimated YE21 Liquidity1,3 , includes cash & borrowing capacity
$600 - $615
$615 - $630
SHIFTING $15MM
$16.60 - $17.55 $/boe
$17.01 - $17.98 $/boe
LEADING
FROM CAPITAL TO
0.3x - 0.6x
$185 - $210
LEVERAGE
$200 - $225
OPEX
POSITION
$180 - $190
Reaffirmed
Estimated YE21 NET DEBT to Adj. EBITDAX2,3
$4.98 - $5.42 $/boe
Trending to low end
$250 - $350
Reaffirmed
ROBUST FCF
~18 %
Trending to high end
YIELD2,3
13% - 18%
Reaffirmed
E2021 FCF Yield2,3 is trending toward high end of range
Trending to high end
Return Cash to Shareholders
$150 million Share Repurchase Program
Approved in 2Q 2021; in place through 1Q 2022
Representing ~8% of the outstanding shares as of April 30, 2021
2021E Forecast uses $60 per barrel Brent pricing, $38.75 per barrel for NGLs and $2.75 per mcf NYMEX gas. (2) FCF, Adj. EBITDAX and net debt are non-GAAP measures. For all historical non-GAAP financial measures please see the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure and other additional information. 2021E and 2021E-2025E are based on forecast amounts which were included in the Strategy Day presentation (slide 12 & 19) and can be found in the Investor Relations page on crc.com. 1Q21 net debt to 21E Adj. EBITDAX is calculated as net debt as of 3/31/21 over 2021E Adj. EBITDAX. See slide 19 for reconciliation. (3) FCF Yield reflects Free Cash Flow divided by market cap, estimated as of May 6, 2021. FCF used in calculation assumes the high end of the range.
California Resources Corporation published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:34:07 UTC.