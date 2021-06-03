California Resources : 2021 Wells Fargo Energy Conference Presentation

Forward Looking / Cautionary Statements - Certain Terms

The information included herein contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect our expected results of operations, liquidity, cash flows and business prospects. Such statements include those regarding our expectations as to our future:

• financial position, liquidity, cash flows and results of operations • budgets and maintenance capital requirements • business prospects • reserves • transactions and projects • type curves • operating costs • expected synergies from acquisitions and joint ventures

operations and operational results including production, hedging and capital investment

Actual results may differ from anticipated results, sometimes materially, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. While we believe assumptions or bases underlying our expectations are reasonable and make them in good faith, they almost always vary from actual results, sometimes materially. We also believe third-party statements we cite are accurate but have not independently verified them and do not warrant their accuracy or completeness. Factors (but not necessarily all the factors) that could cause results to differ include:

• our ability to execute our business plan post-emergence • joint ventures and acquisitions and our ability to achieve expected synergies • the volatility of commodity prices and the potential for sustained low oil, natural gas and natural gas • the recoverability of resources and unexpected geologic conditions liquids prices • incorrect estimates of reserves and related future cash flows and the inability to replace reserves • impact of our recent emergence from bankruptcy on our business and relationships • changes in business strategy • debt limitations on our financial flexibility • production-sharing contracts' effects on production and unit operating costs • insufficient cash flow to fund planned investments, interest payments on our debt, debt repurchases or • the effect of our stock price on costs associated with incentive compensation changes to our capital plan • effects of hedging transactions • insufficient capital or liquidity, including as a result of lender restrictions, unavailability of capital markets • equipment, service or labor price inflation or unavailability or inability to attract potential investors • availability or timing of, or conditions imposed on, permits and approvals • limitations on transportation or storage capacity and the need to shut-in wells • lower-than-expected production, reserves or resources from development projects, joint ventures or • inability to enter into desirable transactions including acquisitions, asset sales and joint ventures acquisitions, or higher-than-expected decline rates • our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards to reduce our income tax obligations • disruptions due to accidents, mechanical failures, power outages, transportation or storage constraints, • legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to drilling, completion, well stimulation, natural disasters, labor difficulties, cyber attacks or other catastrophic events operation, maintenance or abandonment of wells or facilities, managing energy, water, land, greenhouse • pandemics, epidemics, outbreaks, or other public health events, such as the COVID-19 gases (GHGs) or other emissions, protection of health, safety and the environment, or transportation, • factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors in CRC's Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.crc.com. marketing and sale of our products

Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "target, "will" or "would" and similar words that reflect the prospective nature of events or outcomes typically identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

See the Investor Relations page at www.crc.comfor additional information about 3P reserves and other hydrocarbon resource quantities, PV-10 and standardized measure, finding and development (F&D) costs, recycle ratio calculations, reserve replacement ratios, debt-adjusted shares calculations, drilling locations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP equivalent.

