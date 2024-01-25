At its meeting on January 25, 2024, the California Water Service Group Board of Directors declared the company's 316th consecutive quarterly dividend, increasing the annual dividend by $0.08, or 7.7% from $1.04 to $1.12. This represents the company?s 57th consecutive annual dividend increase. The quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share will be payable on February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2024.
California Water Service Group
Equities
CWT
US1307881029
Water Utilities
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.82 USD
|+1.06%
|-3.70%
|-11.66%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-11.66%
|2 617 M $
|-6.76%
|18 783 M $
|+2.28%
|10 614 M $
|-2.62%
|9 779 M $
|-3.14%
|9 580 M $
|-5.65%
|2 783 M $
|+0.74%
|2 713 M $
|-8.65%
|2 585 M $
|+4.39%
|2 374 M $
|-0.67%
|1 871 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock California Water Service Group - Nyse
- News California Water Service Group
- California Water Service Group Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on February 23, 2024