California Water Service Group is a holding company, which provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii and Texas through its subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries include California Water Service Company, New Mexico Water Service Company, Washington Water Service Company, Hawaii Water Service Company, Inc., TWSC, Inc., CWS Utility Services and HWS Utility Services LLC. The Company's business is conducted through its operating subsidiaries and provides utility services. The bulk of the business consists of the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and the provision of domestic and municipal fire protection services. It provides wastewater collection and treatment services, including treatment which allows water recycling. It also offers non-regulated services, such as full water system operation, billing, and meter reading services.

Sector Water Utilities