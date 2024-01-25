At its meeting on January 25, 2024, the California Water Service Group Board of Directors declared the company's 316th consecutive quarterly dividend, increasing the annual dividend by $0.08, or 7.7% from $1.04 to $1.12. This represents the company?s 57th consecutive annual dividend increase. The quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share will be payable on February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2024.