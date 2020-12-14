California Water Service : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Improvement Project to Support Oroville Customers

Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Improvement Project to Support Oroville Customers

December 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM PST

OROVILLE, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) completed a water main replacement project last Thursday near downtown Oroville that will strengthen local water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency. The upgrade will also ensure firefighters continue to have the water they need to protect the community during an emergency.

The project, which began in October, included the installation of 1,870 feet of new 6-inch PVC water main, 26 individual customer service connections, and three new fire hydrants. Crews also upgraded all system components, including valves, fittings, and locating wire. Installation took place on Safford Street, between 2nd Avenue and 5th Avenue; and along 3rd, 4th, and 5th Avenues, north of Montgomery Street.

'We greatly appreciate the community's patience and cooperation during this important water system improvement project, which will ensure we can continue to deliver a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water to Oroville residents and businesses, both now and for generations to come. This important infrastructure upgrade will also improve water access to meet the needs of first responders,' said District Manager George Barber. 'This proactive investment is just one example of our promise to deliver quality, service, and value to our customers.'

Cal Water serves approximately 10,600 people through 3,600 service connections in the Oroville area and about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.