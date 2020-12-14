Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Water Service Group    CWT

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Water Service : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Improvement Project to Support Oroville Customers

12/14/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Improvement Project to Support Oroville Customers
Back
December 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM PST

OROVILLE, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) completed a water main replacement project last Thursday near downtown Oroville that will strengthen local water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency. The upgrade will also ensure firefighters continue to have the water they need to protect the community during an emergency.

The project, which began in October, included the installation of 1,870 feet of new 6-inch PVC water main, 26 individual customer service connections, and three new fire hydrants. Crews also upgraded all system components, including valves, fittings, and locating wire. Installation took place on Safford Street, between 2nd Avenue and 5th Avenue; and along 3rd, 4th, and 5th Avenues, north of Montgomery Street.

'We greatly appreciate the community's patience and cooperation during this important water system improvement project, which will ensure we can continue to deliver a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water to Oroville residents and businesses, both now and for generations to come. This important infrastructure upgrade will also improve water access to meet the needs of first responders,' said District Manager George Barber. 'This proactive investment is just one example of our promise to deliver quality, service, and value to our customers.'

Cal Water serves approximately 10,600 people through 3,600 service connections in the Oroville area and about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
02:05pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Improvement ..
PU
12/09CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Hawaii Water Service Enters Into Agreement with KCSI ..
AQ
12/09CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
12/08California Water Service Group Agrees to Acquire Keauhou Wastewater System As..
MT
12/08Hawaii Water Service Enters Into Agreement With KCSI to Acquire Keauhou Wast..
GL
12/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Promotes Michael Luu to Vice President, Informa..
AQ
12/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Promotes Shannon Dean to Vice President, Custom..
AQ
12/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Promotes Mike Mares to Vice President of Full G..
AQ
12/07CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Promotes Michelle Mortensen to Vice President, ..
AQ
12/07California Water Service Group Promotes Shannon Dean to Vice President, Custo..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 776 M - -
Net income 2020 83,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 2 606 M 2 606 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 224
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
California Water Service Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,50 $
Last Close Price 52,28 $
Spread / Highest target 7,12%
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin A. Kropelnicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas F. Smegal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael B. Luu Chief Information Officer & VP-Customer Services
Robert J. Kuta Chief Environmental Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP1.40%2 606
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-17.82%13 079
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.1.38%11 672
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-2.76%8 271
SEVERN TRENT PLC-9.18%7 214
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-22.08%6 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ