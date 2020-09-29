California Water Service : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade on South Tantau Avenue to Support Cupertino Customers

Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade on South Tantau Avenue to Support Cupertino Customers

Back

September 29, 2020 at 9:20 AM PDT

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - As part of the company's commitment to ensuring customers and firefighters continue to have safe, reliable water service for their everyday and emergency needs, California Water Service (Cal Water) completed a water infrastructure improvement project this week in the Rancho Rinconada neighborhood of Cupertino.

The project, which began in June, included the installation of 3,100 feet of new 8-inch PVC water main and 56 new individual customer service connections. Crews also installed seven new fire hydrants to improve access for firefighters. Installation took place near Cupertino High School on South Tantau Avenue, from Stevens Creek Boulevard to Tilson Avenue.

'We are committed to delivering a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water to our customers for their drinking, cooking, handwashing, and other household needs, both now and for years to come,' said District Manager Dawn Smithson. 'By investing and replacing aging infrastructure, we are also ensuring our firefighters have access to a strong water supply when they need it most.'

Cal Water serves approximately 70,100 people through 19,000 service connections in the Los Altos area and about 2 million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1931. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.