Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Water Service Group    CWT

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Water Service : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade on South Tantau Avenue to Support Cupertino Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:40pm EDT
Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade on South Tantau Avenue to Support Cupertino Customers
Back
September 29, 2020 at 9:20 AM PDT

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - As part of the company's commitment to ensuring customers and firefighters continue to have safe, reliable water service for their everyday and emergency needs, California Water Service (Cal Water) completed a water infrastructure improvement project this week in the Rancho Rinconada neighborhood of Cupertino.

The project, which began in June, included the installation of 3,100 feet of new 8-inch PVC water main and 56 new individual customer service connections. Crews also installed seven new fire hydrants to improve access for firefighters. Installation took place near Cupertino High School on South Tantau Avenue, from Stevens Creek Boulevard to Tilson Avenue.

'We are committed to delivering a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water to our customers for their drinking, cooking, handwashing, and other household needs, both now and for years to come,' said District Manager Dawn Smithson. 'By investing and replacing aging infrastructure, we are also ensuring our firefighters have access to a strong water supply when they need it most.'

Cal Water serves approximately 70,100 people through 19,000 service connections in the Los Altos area and about 2 million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1931. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 16:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
12:40pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade on S..
PU
09/25CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Tammy Johnson Selected As Bakersfield District Manage..
AQ
09/23CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Begins Water Infrastructure Improvement Pro..
PU
09/23CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Launches New Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program
AQ
09/22CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Launches New Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program
AQ
09/22California Water Service Launches New Smart Landscape Tune-Up Program
GL
09/18CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Announces $148,500 to 2020 Firefighter Grant Program ..
AQ
09/17CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Announces $148,500 to 2020 Firefighter Grant Program ..
AQ
09/17California Water Service Announces $148,500 to 2020 Firefighter Grant Program..
GL
09/11CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Earns Great Place to Work Distinction for Fifth..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 759 M - -
Net income 2020 72,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 2 151 M 2 151 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
California Water Service Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 51,40 $
Last Close Price 43,55 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin A. Kropelnicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael S. Mares Vice President-Operations
Thomas F. Smegal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael B. Luu Chief Information Officer & VP-Customer Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-15.54%2 151
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-22.92%11 809
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-14.93%10 056
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-7.17%7 676
SEVERN TRENT PLC-1.95%7 569
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-22.89%5 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group