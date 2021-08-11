Log in
    CWT   US1307881029

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
California Water Service : Cal Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Begins in Bakersfield

08/11/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
Cal Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Begins in Bakersfield
August 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.-California Water Service (Cal Water) began a water main replacement project in central Bakersfield today that will improve water system reliability and fire protection in the area. The infrastructure upgrade will ensure local customers continue to have a reliable water supply for their everyday and emergency needs.

The project, which will take about 12 weeks to complete, includes the installation of approximately 4,300 feet of new 6-inch and 8-inch pipelines. Installation will take place on:

  • Gage Street, from East California Avenue to Sumner Street;
  • East 21 Street, From Gage Street to Beale Avenue; and
  • Sumner Street, from Gage Street to Beale Street.

'This important infrastructure upgrade will enable us to continue to deliver a reliable supply of safe, clean water to local customers, both now and for decades to come, and ensure first responders have the water they need to protect the community in an emergency,' said Tammy Johnson, Bakersfield District Manager.

Crews will work to minimize traffic delays and any other temporary inconvenience during construction, which will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Following installation, crews will conduct water quality testing and connect individual customer service connections to the new water main.

Water service must be briefly interrupted as crews connect customer service connections to the main; however, Cal Water will notify residents in advance of any planned shutdowns, which are normally scheduled between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction will be restored to as close to the previous condition as possible.

Cal Water's Bakersfield District serves approximately 286,310 people through 97,500 service connections in its Bakersfield District and another 152,000 people through an operations and maintenance contract with the City of Bakersfield. Company-wide, Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 18:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
