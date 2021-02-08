California Water Service : Cal Water Selects Evan Markey to Temporarily Lead Oroville District

Cal Water Selects Evan Markey to Temporarily Lead Oroville District

February 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM PST

OROVILLE, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) has announced temporary leadership changes for its Oroville District. Evan Markey has been named Interim District Manager, while previous District Manager George Barber is serving as Interim Director of Field Operations for the utility's northern California region. Tavis Beynon will continue to serve as the Interim District Manager for the Chico District.

In Barber's temporary role, he will oversee the Oroville District in addition to eight other water systems in northern California. The changes come as the permanent Director of Field Operations, Mike Jones, manages the utility's coronavirus response.

Markey, who currently also serves as Cal Water's District Manager for its Marysville, Redwood Valley, and Willows Districts, has been with the utility for 12 years and has extensive hands-on knowledge of water distribution, operations, and treatment systems. He started his Cal Water career in the Chico District as a Laborer and subsequently worked as an Operation Maintenance Worker, Meter Reader, Conservation Coordinator, and Superintendent. Markey has Water Treatment Grade Two and Water Distribution Grade Three certifications from the State Water Resources Control Board. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

'Evan's leadership skills, ability to multitask, and comprehensive knowledge of water systems in Cal Water's northern service areas make him an excellent fit to oversee the Oroville District,' said Barber. 'Evan has a strong team in place in Oroville, and I am confident that, under his guidance, the district will continue working hard to provide quality, service, and value to the people of Oroville.'

Cal Water serves approximately 10,600 people through 3,600 service connections in the Oroville area and about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.