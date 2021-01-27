Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Water Service Group    CWT

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 304th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and 54th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

01/27/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its meeting today, the California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) Board of Directors declared the company's 304th consecutive quarterly dividend, increasing the annual dividend by $0.07, or 8.2%, from $0.85 to $0.92. This represents the company’s 54th consecutive annual dividend increase. The quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share will be payable on February 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2021. 

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, Inc., CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available at our web site at www.calwatergroup.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Act"). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and management's judgment about the Company, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. Such words as would, expects, intends, plans, believes, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, predicts, forecasts or variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause a result different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: governmental and regulatory commissions' decisions; natural disasters or calamities, epidemics, pandemics or disease outbreaks (including COVID-19) or any escalation or worsening of, or economic effects of, the foregoing; consequences of eminent domain actions relating to our water systems; changes in regulatory commissions' policies and procedures; the outcome and timeliness of regulatory commissions' actions concerning rate relief and other matters, including with respect to the GRC; inability to renew leases to operate city water systems on beneficial terms; changes in California State Water Resources Control Board water quality standards; changes in environmental compliance and water quality requirements; electric power interruptions; changes in customer water use patterns and the effects of conservation; our ability to complete, successfully integrate and achieve anticipated benefits from announced acquisitions; the impact of weather and climate on water availability, water sales and operating results; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts, or apprehension about the possible future occurrences of acts of this type; labor relations matters as we negotiate with the unions; restrictive covenants in or changes to the credit ratings on our current or future debt that could increase our financing costs or affect our ability to borrow, make payments on debt or pay dividends; and, other risks and unforeseen events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements included in this paragraph, as well as the annual 10-K, Quarterly 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company assumes no obligation to provide public updates of forward-looking statements.

Contact
Tom Smegal (408) 367-8200 (analysts)
Shannon Dean (408) 367-8243 (media)



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
04:32pCalifornia Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 304th Consecutive ..
GL
01/25California Water Service Group Provides More Than $1.7 Million in Community S..
GL
01/20CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade to S..
PU
01/18CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Announces Temporary Leadership Assignments ..
AQ
01/15CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Announces Temporary Leadership Assignments ..
PU
01/15CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Announces Temporary Leadership Assignments ..
PU
01/14CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Launches, Expands Seventh Annual H2O Challenge Classr..
AQ
01/13California Water Service Launches, Expands Seventh Annual H2O Challenge Clas..
GL
01/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Janney Downgrades California Water Service Group to N..
MT
2020CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Starts Water Infrastructure Upgrade in King..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 776 M - -
Net income 2020 83,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 2 779 M 2 779 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales 2021 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 224
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
California Water Service Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,00 $
Last Close Price 55,75 $
Spread / Highest target 2,24%
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin A. Kropelnicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael S. Mares Vice President-Operations
Thomas F. Smegal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael B. Luu Chief Risk Officer & VP-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP3.18%2 779
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT10.79%15 256
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-3.81%11 221
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC5.45%8 839
SEVERN TRENT PLC3.41%7 765
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-7.79%5 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ