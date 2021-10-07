Log in
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

California Water Service : Group Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Announcement and Conference Call

10/07/2021
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call. To attend, please dial 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and key in ID# 3773803, or you may access the live audio webcast at https://ir.calwatergroup.com/calendar/upcoming-events. Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.   A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 through December 29, 2021, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 3773803, or by accessing the webcast above. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Regulatory Officer Paul Townsley, and Vice President, Corporate Controller David B. Healey. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and now Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Act"). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and management's judgment about the Company, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. Such words as would, expects, intends, plans, believes, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, predicts, forecasts or variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause a result different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: ability to complete the acquisition and ability to operate the wastewater systems in an accretive manner; natural disasters, public health crises, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of a contagious disease, such as the recent outbreak of coronavirus (or COVID‐19), governmental and regulatory commissions' decisions, including decisions on proper disposition of property; consequences of eminent domain actions relating to our water systems; changes in regulatory commissions' policies and procedures; the timeliness of regulatory commissions' actions concerning rate relief and other actions; changes in water quality standards; changes in environmental compliance and water quality requirements; electric power interruptions; housing and customer growth trends; the impact of opposition to rate increases; our ability to recover costs; availability of water supplies; issues with the implementation, maintenance or security of our information technology systems; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate physical and cyber security risks and threats; the ability of our enterprise risk management processes to identify or address risks adequately; labor relations matters as we negotiate with unions; changes in customer water use patterns and the effects of conservation; the impact of weather, climate, natural disasters, and diseases on water quality, water availability, water sales and operating results, and the adequacy of our emergency preparedness; and, other risks and unforeseen events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements included in this paragraph, as well as the annual 10-K, Quarterly 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company assumes no obligation to provide public updates of forward-looking statements.

Tom Smegal
408-367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean
408-367-8243 (media)


