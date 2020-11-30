California Water Service : Marysville District Provides $18,000 in Donations, Food to Help Community Members in Need

California Water Service's Marysville District Provides $18,000 in Donations, Food to Help Community Members in Need

November 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM PST

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - To help support those in need amid the pandemic this holiday season, California Water Service (Cal Water) partnered with the Salvation Army, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Marysville Elks Lodge, and Habitat for Humanity to feed 1,500 families with a drive-through donation line and safe delivery service on Thanksgiving. Through the utility's annual Operation Gobble program, Cal Water also donated a total of $18,000 to the Salvation Army, Hands of Hope, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Twin Cities Rescue Mission, St. John's Episcopal Church, Yuba-Sutter Stand Down, Habitat for Humanity, Christian Assistance Network, and Marysville Elks Lodge, so that residents could receive assistance and essential services throughout the holidays.

'Cal Water is committed to improving the lives of those in the communities we serve,' said Operations Manager Mary Jones. 'The holidays can be a stressful time already, but this year more than ever, we are here to support local organizations and families, as the coronavirus pandemic has had a profound effect financially on many of our customers and community members. That is why we increased this year's donation from previous years.'

Operation Gobble donations come from the utility's philanthropic giving program, not from water rates.

Cal Water serves approximately 12,200 people through 3,800 service connections in the Marysville area and about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1930. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.