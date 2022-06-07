California Water Service : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

1720 North First Street San Jose, California
(Address of principal executive offices)
95112
(Zip Code)
(408) 367-8200
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
¨
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares, par value $0.01
CWT
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ¨
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.¨
Explanatory Note
California Water Service Group (the "Company") is filing an amendment to its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2022 (the "Original Filing") solely for the purpose of amending and restating the Broker Non-Vote information for Proposals 3 and 4. The corrected information below supersedes and replaces in its entirety the votes previously reported for these proposals.
This Amendment does not modify or update in any way disclosures made in the Original Filing other than to correct the Broker Non-Vote information presented below for Proposals 3 and 4.
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
The Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 25, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). Stockholders acted on the following items of business at the Annual Meeting:
1.The following nominees for Director were elected to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders based upon the following votes:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Gregory E. Aliff
42,585,320
263,326
114,211
4,591,045
Terry P. Bayer
42,634,866
208,768
119,223
4,591,045
Shelly M. Esque
42,436,979
424,756
101,122
4,591,045
Martin A. Kropelnicki
42,599,743
252,964
110,150
4,591,045
Thomas M. Krummel, M.D.
42,085,770
760,466
116,621
4,591,045
Richard P. Magnuson
41,331,606
1,515,966
115,285
4,591,045
Yvonne A. Maldonado, M.D.
42,513,342
350,719
98,796
4,591,045
Scott L. Morris
42,645,663
199,055
118,139
4,591,045
Peter C. Nelson
41,789,966
1,063,709
109,182
4,591,045
Carol M. Pottenger
42,525,650
338,715
98,492
4,591,045
Lester A. Snow
42,392,476
453,254
117,127
4,591,045
Patricia K. Wagner
42,776,882
87,605
98,370
4,591,045
2.The advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers was approved as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
39,361,252
3,402,509
199,096
4,591,045
3.The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022 was ratified as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
46,986,563
387,638
179,701
0
4.The amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 68,000,000 to 136,000,000 was approved as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
45,386,831
1,759,124
407,947
0
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
California Water Service Group published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:11 UTC.