  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. California Water Service Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWT   US1307881029

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
53.24 USD   -1.75%
05:02pCalifornia Water Service : Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Invitation
PU
10/06California Water Service Group To Announce Financial Results
AQ
10/05California Water Service Group : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
California Water Service : Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

10/07/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
California Water Service Group

(NYSE: CWT)

Third Quarter 2022

Financial Results Conference Call

California Water Service Group is pleased to invite stockholders and interested parties to join its third quarter 2022 earnings results conference call.

The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, and Vice President, Corporate Controller David B. Healey. Following management's comments, there will be a question-and-answer period.

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT

Topic:

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Dial in #:

1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963

ID #:

5254006

Webcast:

https://ir.calwatergroup.com/calendar/upcoming-events

If you were unable to join the live analyst conference call, replay of the call will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Monday, December 26, 2022, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-646-800-9909 , ID# 5254006, or by accessing the webcast above.

We appreciate your interest in California Water Service Group and look forward to your participation in our conference call.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 21:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
