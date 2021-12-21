California Water Service : Washington Water Service Receives Outstanding Performance Award from Department of Ecology

Washington Water Service Receives Outstanding Performance Award from Department of Ecology

December 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM PST

GIG HARBOR, Wash.-The Washington State Department of Ecology presented local water provider Washington Water Service (Washington Water) with the Outstanding Performance Award for 2020, the utility announced today. The award was given for the Rosario Wastewater Treatment Plant's strong health and safety record.

Every year, the Department of Ecology recognizes utilities that have achieved full compliance with their water quality permits, specifically meeting state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and operation demands. Washington Water collects and treats more than 60,000 gallons of wastewater per day for the Rosario resort area and surrounding residential communities.

"Protecting our customers' and employees' health and safety-and operating in a way that respects the environment-are our priorities, and we work diligently to ensure our water supply stays clean," said General Manager Matt Brown. "It is an honor to be recognized again for our efforts to provide quality, service, and value to our customers and communities."

Washington Water serves approximately 36,000 customer connections in more than 200 water systems throughout the state. One of the largest regulated water utilities in the state, Washington Water (previously as Harbor Water and South Sound Utilities) has provided water service there since 1970. Washington Water is a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT). Additional information may be obtained online at www.wawater.com.