CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
California Water Service : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade in Hamilton City

03/16/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade in Hamilton City
March 16, 2021 at 9:15 AM PDT

CHICO, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) completed a water infrastructure upgrade on Friday in Hamilton City to strengthen water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency for customers' everyday needs and firefighters' emergency needs.

The project, which started in December, included the installation of approximately 3,150 feet of new 6-inch and 8-inch PVC water main and 35 new customer service connections. The previous main was installed in the 1930s and reaching the end of its useful life. Crews also installed six new fire hydrants in coordination with the Hamilton City Fire Protection District to improve access for first responders. Construction took place on Capay Avenue, between 1st Street and 3rd Street; Los Robles Avenue, between 1st Street and West 4th Street; and 2nd Street, between the Capay Avenue alley and Los Robles Avenue. Services were also replaced at Hamilton City Elementary school.

'At Cal Water, we strive to be good stewards of our customers' resources while also replacing infrastructure before problems arise. The former pipe served our community well and for a long time, but it needed to be replaced,' said Interim District Manager Tavis Beynon. 'In addition to ensuring our customers continue to have a reliable and high-quality water supply around the clock, we saw this project as an opportunity to also partner with the Fire Protection District and rework the placement of our services and fire hydrants to optimize the flow to firefighters, so we will be better protected in advance of fire season.'

Cal Water serves approximately 107,500 people through 30,500 service connections in Chico and Hamilton City. Company-wide, Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 16:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
