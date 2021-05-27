Log in
    CWT   US1307881029

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
  Report
California Water Service : Cal Water Publishes Annual Water Quality Report, Encourages All Customers Learn About Their Water Supply

05/27/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Cal Water Publishes Annual Water Quality Report, Encourages All Customers Learn About Their Water Supply
May 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM PDT

QUARTZ HILLS, Calif.-California Water Service (Cal Water) recommends its customers visit calwater.com/ccr and view their annual Consumer Confidence Report (CCR), available now, to learn about their local water supply. Online customers can review their 2020 CCRs, also known as water quality reports, and obtain prior years' reports as well.

According to Director of Water Quality Sophie James, the reports provide detailed information on the water supply, sustainability, sampling, standards, and more. Customers who do not have internet access may request a copy by contacting their local Customer Center.

'We are dedicated to being transparent about the drinking water our customers receive from us and believe that the more they know about their water, the more they can trust it,' said James. 'The steps we take to provide a high-quality and reliable water supply around the clock are part of our commitment to provide quality, service, and value to our customers and communities.'

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
