    CWT   US1307881029

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
California Water Service : Completes Infrastructure Improvement Project in Salinas

06/30/2021 | 12:16am EDT
California Water Service Completes Infrastructure Improvement Project in Salinas
June 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM PDT

SALINAS, Calif.-As part of its ongoing commitment to ensure water system infrastructure remains safe and reliable in its Salinas District, California Water Service (Cal Water) has completed a water pipeline replacement project in central Salinas. The upgrade ensures customers and firefighters continue to have the water they need for their everyday and emergency needs.

The project included the installation of 3,650 feet of new 16-inch ductile iron water main and 36 new individual customer service connections. Four replacement fire hydrants were also installed. The project took place under Highway 101, from 512 N. Main St. to the other side of the highway, then continuing on Santa Clara Avenue and North Main Street and connecting to Cal Water's existing water main at East Bernal Drive. Construction also took place on North Main Street from Highway 101, connecting to the existing water main at West Rossi Street. Final paving is still being completed.

'Our crews are committed to ensuring that a reliable supply of safe, clean water remains accessible to Salinas residents for their drinking, cooking, handwashing, and other household needs, both now and for years to come,' said Interim District Manager Marc Bloom. 'We would like to thank our customers and neighbors for their patience during the construction as we worked to improve the water system.'

Cal Water serves about 123,200 people through 31,600 service connections in the Salinas Valley and about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1962. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:15:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
