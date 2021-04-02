California Water Service to Start Water System Reliability Project in Torrance

April 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM PDT

TORRANCE, Calif.-California Water Service (Cal Water) will start a water infrastructure upgrade in western Torrance on Monday as part of the utility's commitment to ensuring critical infrastructure remains safe and reliable. The upgrade will ensure local customers and firefighters continue to have water for their everyday needs and in the event of an emergency.

The utility plans to replace 860 feet of aging 6-inch cast-iron main with 8-inch PVC pipe, as the existing main was installed more than 80 years ago and is nearing the end of its useful life. The increase in main diameter will also allow for increased water flow. Additionally, the utility plans to replace one fire hydrant and 27 existing customer service connections. Installation will take place along the 21300 block of Jaffrey Avenue and 900 block of W. 214th Street. The project is expected to be completed in May.

'This important infrastructure upgrade will enable us to keep delivering the reliable supply of safe, high-quality water that Torrance residents have come to expect from Cal Water,' said District Manager Dan Armendariz. 'It will also ensure first responders have the water they need to protect the community in an emergency.'

Crews will work to minimize traffic delays and any other temporary inconvenience during construction, which will take place Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Following installation, crews will conduct water quality testing and connect individual customer service connections to the new water main. Water service must be briefly interrupted as crews connect customer service connections to the main; however, Cal Water will notify residents in advance of any planned shutdowns, which are normally scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction will be restored to as close to the previous condition as possible.

Cal Water serves approximately 313,400 people through 87,900 service connections in its Rancho Dominguez District and another 44,600 people through an operations and maintenance contract with the City of Hawthorne. Company-wide, Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.