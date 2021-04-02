Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Water Service Group    CWT

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California Water Service : to Start Water System Reliability Project in Torrance

04/02/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
California Water Service to Start Water System Reliability Project in Torrance
Back
April 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM PDT

TORRANCE, Calif.-California Water Service (Cal Water) will start a water infrastructure upgrade in western Torrance on Monday as part of the utility's commitment to ensuring critical infrastructure remains safe and reliable. The upgrade will ensure local customers and firefighters continue to have water for their everyday needs and in the event of an emergency.

The utility plans to replace 860 feet of aging 6-inch cast-iron main with 8-inch PVC pipe, as the existing main was installed more than 80 years ago and is nearing the end of its useful life. The increase in main diameter will also allow for increased water flow. Additionally, the utility plans to replace one fire hydrant and 27 existing customer service connections. Installation will take place along the 21300 block of Jaffrey Avenue and 900 block of W. 214th Street. The project is expected to be completed in May.

'This important infrastructure upgrade will enable us to keep delivering the reliable supply of safe, high-quality water that Torrance residents have come to expect from Cal Water,' said District Manager Dan Armendariz. 'It will also ensure first responders have the water they need to protect the community in an emergency.'

Crews will work to minimize traffic delays and any other temporary inconvenience during construction, which will take place Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Following installation, crews will conduct water quality testing and connect individual customer service connections to the new water main. Water service must be briefly interrupted as crews connect customer service connections to the main; however, Cal Water will notify residents in advance of any planned shutdowns, which are normally scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction will be restored to as close to the previous condition as possible.

Cal Water serves approximately 313,400 people through 87,900 service connections in its Rancho Dominguez District and another 44,600 people through an operations and maintenance contract with the City of Hawthorne. Company-wide, Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
12:18pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE  : to Start Water System Reliability Project in Torranc..
PU
03/31Washington Water Service Enters Contract to Operate Stroh's Water System
GL
03/22CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE  : Completes Infrastructure Improvement Project in Ante..
PU
03/16CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE  : Cal Water Completes Water Infrastructure Upgrade in ..
PU
03/15California Water Service Signs Agreement to Acquire Skylonda Mutual Water Com..
GL
03/12CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP  : - Hawaii Water Service Receives Hawaii Public ..
AQ
03/11CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/11Hawaii Water Service Receives Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Approval to ..
GL
03/04CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE  : Wells Fargo Downgrades California Water Service Grou..
MT
03/04CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE  : Wells Fargo Lowers California Water Service Group to..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 791 M - -
Net income 2021 92,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 2 830 M 2 830 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 192
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
California Water Service Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 56,21 $
Spread / Highest target 6,74%
Spread / Average Target -4,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin A. Kropelnicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Smegal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Peter C. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael B. Luu Chief Risk Officer & VP-Information Technology
Michael S. Mares Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP4.28%2 830
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT11.59%14 874
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-5.37%10 984
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC3.73%8 755
SEVERN TRENT PLC0.79%7 622
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-7.74%4 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ