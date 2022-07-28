Calima Energy : Investor Update Presentation

CALIMA AT A GLANCE

top tier assets, positive cash flow and is ESG goal orientated

Actual Actual Projected Total only Production Sales Q1 22 Q2 22 H2 2022 Sales volumes (gross boe) 356,058 349,403 776,087 1,481,549 Sales volumes (boe/d) 3,963 3,839 4,218 4,059 Liquids percentage 72% 67% 66% 68% Financial (A$ million) Sales Revenue $30.9 $37.0 68.3 136.3 Royalties (5.6) (7.1) (12.9) (25.7) use Operating Costs (6.3) (5.4) (12.3) (23.9) G&A and Interest (1.1) (1.9) (5.1) (8.1) Adjusted EBTDA 17.9 22.6 37.9 78.6 Hedge Losses (5.0) (8.5) (5.2) (18.7) Cash Flow from Operations 12.9 14.1 32.7 59.8 Capital Expenditure (16.4) (10.4) (17.9) (44.9) Free Cash Flow (3.6) 3.7 14.7 14.9 Free Cash Flow without Hedge Losses 1.4 12.2 20.0 33.6 Buy Back/Capital Distribution - (0.5) (5.0) (5.5) Commodity/FX prices Oil (A$/bbl) 108.54 133.67 110.36 115.41 Natural gas (A$/Mcf) 5.56 8.49 7.89 7.55 Natural gas liquids (A$/bbl) 77.27 100.12 80.12 84.65 ersonal AUD / CAD 0.92 91.25 0.89 0.90 1. Calima is funding development from production revenue and periodic drawdowns from the revolving credit facility

2. Non recuring hedging losses for 2022 are projected at A$19.9 million. All current swap hedges expire by December 31, 2022.

3. Capital expenditure for the H2 2022 includes an additional 2 Sunburst wells and 2 Glauconitic wells, additionally capital costs for 2022 included non-recurring items: a. Brooks 19km Pipeline which cost ~A$4.2 million and b. Additional capital expenditure in Q1 incurred as part of the ramp-up of production.

4. The Company expects sustaining capital expenditure (the amount necessary to maintain production) at $A25-$35 million per annum.

5. Based on production revenue being maintained for the calendar year of 2023 the Company anticipates that Free Cash Flow will be ~$45-50 million after sustaining capital costs are accounted for.

6. Projected Free Cash Flow assumes an average oil price received of A$110.36/bo (equates to US$95 WTI minus differential of ~C$27.77 to WCS) in H2 with average royalty rates of 19%, and operating costs and G&A assumptions based off historical financial performance.

7. Calima has tax losses of ~C$177 million that can be offset against Brooks and Thorsby taxable revenue, accordingly taxes have not been reflected in the above analysis.