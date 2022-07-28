Calima Energy : Investor Update Presentation

FREE CASH FLOW, GROWTH-FOCUSED CANADIAN OIL & GAS PRODUCER
ASX: CE1 OTCQB: CLEMF JULY 2022
Low breakeven and production costs of $16/boe with high torque to commodity prices
ROBUST OPERATING NETBACKS
Brooks & Thorsby areas developed since 2014 with >84 wells drilled
DE-RISKEDASSET BASE
A$2.5M
Development ready project at Tommy Lakes with capacity >10,000 boe/d
2.5% YIELD
MONTNEY LIQUIDS RICH GAS
HALF YEAR DIVIDEND
nil debt based on capital allocation flexibility and increased base production
Announced 23 May 2022
Commence 1 June 2022
FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION
ON MARKET SHARE BUYBACK
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
Calima is a Returns-Focused Growth Producer with Top Tier Assets, Positive Cash Flow and is ESG Goal Orientated
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Trading Symbols
ASX: CE1
Quarterly Production and Adjusted EBTDA Forecast
OTCQB: CLEMF
Shares Outstanding (basic)
612 million
EBTDA ($'000)
Daily Prod. (boe/d)
22,622
Current share price (A$)
0.16
19,282
17,951
Market Cap on Close @ 27 July 2022
A$98 million
Analyst target range
A$0.50-A$0.75
8,158
8,909
Half Year Dividend
$2.5 million
3,446
3,290
3,202
3,963
3,839
4,152
Annual Yield (%)
5%
1,982
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Reserves/Resources (Mmboe)1
1P
2P
3P
2C
Gross Reserves
15.6
20.4
24.4
160.5
18,694
4,283
Q4 2022
ersonal1InSite Reserves Report and McDaniels & Associates Resources Report dated Dec 31, 2021 announced on ASX on 28 March 2022. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the r f renced ASX announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
•Q1 2022:Drilled 7 wells (6 Brooks, 1 Thorsby) and constructed 19 KM of pipeline at Brooks
•2021:Drilled 7 wells (4 Brooks & 3 Thorsby) during 8 months ended Dec 31, 2021
CONVENTIONAL OIL & GAS PRODUCER
focused on responsible development of top-tier assets in Western Canada
• Stable, low decline base production from Brooks and Thorsby provides
onlysignificant growth opportunities - >82 wells on production
• Responsible capital allocation:
use•Q2/Q3 2022 drilling: 4 new wells drilled and 1 additional well frac'd
• YTD Production of 705,461 boe / 3,901 boe/d @ 70% oil
• Estimated production for H2 2022 is 776,087 boe / 4,218 boe/d @ 66% oil
• Liquids rich Montney assets provide upside to domestic gas and global LNG
markets
4,200boe/d (65% Oil)
A$22.6 million
July 2022 Current Production
Q2 2022 Adjusted EBTDA
CALIMA AT A GLANCE
top tier assets, positive cash flow and is ESG goal orientated
Actual
Actual
Projected
Total
Production Sales
Q1 22
Q2 22
H2
2022
Sales volumes (gross boe)
356,058
349,403
776,087
1,481,549
Sales volumes (boe/d)
3,963
3,839
4,218
4,059
Liquids percentage
72%
67%
66%
68%
Financial (A$ million)
Sales Revenue
$30.9
$37.0
68.3
136.3
Royalties
(5.6)
(7.1)
(12.9)
(25.7)
Operating Costs
(6.3)
(5.4)
(12.3)
(23.9)
G&A and Interest
(1.1)
(1.9)
(5.1)
(8.1)
Adjusted EBTDA
17.9
22.6
37.9
78.6
Hedge Losses
(5.0)
(8.5)
(5.2)
(18.7)
Cash Flow from Operations
12.9
14.1
32.7
59.8
Capital Expenditure
(16.4)
(10.4)
(17.9)
(44.9)
Free Cash Flow
(3.6)
3.7
14.7
14.9
Free Cash Flow without Hedge Losses
1.4
12.2
20.0
33.6
Buy Back/Capital Distribution
-
(0.5)
(5.0)
(5.5)
Commodity/FX prices
Oil (A$/bbl)
108.54
133.67
110.36
115.41
Natural gas (A$/Mcf)
5.56
8.49
7.89
7.55
Natural gas liquids (A$/bbl)
77.27
100.12
80.12
84.65
AUD / CAD
0.92
91.25
0.89
0.90
1. Calima is funding development from production revenue and periodic drawdowns from the revolving credit facility
2. Non recuring hedging losses for 2022 are projected at A$19.9 million. All current swap hedges expire by December 31, 2022.
3. Capital expenditure for the H2 2022 includes an additional 2 Sunburst wells and 2 Glauconitic wells, additionally capital costs for 2022 included non-recurring items: a. Brooks 19km Pipeline which cost ~A$4.2 million and b. Additional capital expenditure in Q1 incurred as part of the ramp-up of production.
4. The Company expects sustaining capital expenditure (the amount necessary to maintain production) at $A25-$35 million per annum.
5. Based on production revenue being maintained for the calendar year of 2023 the Company anticipates that Free Cash Flow will be ~$45-50 million after sustaining capital costs are accounted for.
6. Projected Free Cash Flow assumes an average oil price received of A$110.36/bo (equates to US$95 WTI minus differential of ~C$27.77 to WCS) in H2 with average royalty rates of 19%, and operating costs and G&A assumptions based off historical financial performance.
7. Calima has tax losses of ~C$177 million that can be offset against Brooks and Thorsby taxable revenue, accordingly taxes have not been reflected in the above analysis.
MANAGEMENT & BOARD
Long track record of Western Canadian asset development
LEADERSHIP
Jordan Kevol
Graham Veale
Mark Freeman
Managing Director & CEO
VP Engineering
Finance Director - Australia
• 10 years at Blackspur, 1+ year Calima
• 10 years at Blackspur, 1+ year Calima
• >25 years oil and gas development
• Geology background with 15+ years of
• 25+ years Canadian E&P experience
and corporate finance expertise
public and private Canadian junior E&P
• Grand Gulf Energy, Golden Gate
• Ex Milestone Exploration, Devon Energy,
experience
Anderson Exploration & Mobil Oil
Petroleum, Quest Petroleum
Jerry Lam
Kevin Saizew
Shaun James
CFO - Canada
Operations Manager - Canada
Business Development - Canada
• 18 years Canadian E&P experience
• 5 years at Blackspur, 1+ year Calima
• Reservoir Engineer
• Ex Legacy Oil, Seven Generations
• 11+ years Canadian E&P experience
• 26 years Canadian E&P experience
Energy and KPMG
• Ex Lightstream Resources,
Petrobakken Energy
• Ex Caltec, West Valley Energy, Encana
DIRECTORS
Glenn Whiddon
Karl DeMong
Lonny Tetley
Chairman
Non-Exec Director
Non-Exec Director
• Commercial >30 years in equity capital markets,
• Commercial and petroleum engineering based in Canada
• Partner at Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLP
banking and corporate advisory
> 25 years in domestic and international E&P
• Currently serves on the Board of Certarus, Beyond
• Bank of New York, Grove Energy and various ASX
• Well operations management and technical experience
Energy Services & Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.
li ted companies
in unconventional and conventional fields
