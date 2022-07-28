Log in
    CE1   AU000000CE10

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

(CE1)
  Report
2022-07-28
0.1400 AUD   -12.50%
Calima Energy : Investor Update Presentation

07/28/2022
ersonal use only

FREE CASH FLOW, GROWTH-FOCUSED CANADIAN OIL & GAS PRODUCER

ASX: CE1 OTCQB: CLEMF JULY 2022

Low breakeven and production costs of $16/boe with high torque to commodity prices
ROBUST OPERATING NETBACKS
Brooks & Thorsby areas developed since 2014 with >84 wells drilled
DE-RISKEDASSET BASE
A$2.5M
Development ready project at Tommy Lakes with capacity >10,000 boe/d
2.5% YIELD
MONTNEY LIQUIDS RICH GAS
HALF YEAR DIVIDEND
nil debt based on capital allocation flexibility and increased base production
Announced 23 May 2022
Commence 1 June 2022
FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION
ON MARKET SHARE BUYBACK

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

Calima is a Returns-Focused Growth Producer with Top Tier Assets, Positive Cash Flow and is ESG Goal Orientated

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Trading Symbols

ASX: CE1

Quarterly Production and Adjusted EBTDA Forecast

OTCQB: CLEMF

only

Shares Outstanding (basic)

612 million

EBTDA ($'000)

Daily Prod. (boe/d)

22,622

Current share price (A$)

0.16

19,282

17,951

Market Cap on Close @ 27 July 2022

A$98 million

use

Analyst target range

A$0.50-A$0.75

8,158

8,909

Half Year Dividend

$2.5 million

3,446

3,290

3,202

3,963

3,839

4,152

Annual Yield (%)

5%

1,982

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Reserves/Resources (Mmboe)1

1P

2P

3P

2C

Gross Reserves

15.6

20.4

24.4

160.5

ASX

CE1

18,694

4,283

Q4 2022

ersonal1InSite Reserves Report and McDaniels & Associates Resources Report dated Dec 31, 2021 announced on ASX on 28 March 2022. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the r f renced ASX announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Q1 2022: Drilled 7 wells (6 Brooks, 1 Thorsby) and constructed 19 KM of pipeline at Brooks
2021: Drilled 7 wells (4 Brooks & 3 Thorsby) during 8 months ended Dec 31, 2021

CONVENTIONAL OIL & GAS PRODUCER

focused on responsible development of top-tier assets in Western Canada

Stable, low decline base production from Brooks and Thorsby provides

onlysignificant growth opportunities - >82 wells on production

Responsible capital allocation:

use Q2/Q3 2022 drilling: 4 new wells drilled and 1 additional well frac'd

YTD Production of 705,461 boe / 3,901 boe/d @ 70% oil

Estimated production for H2 2022 is 776,087 boe / 4,218 boe/d @ 66% oil

Liquids rich Montney assets provide upside to domestic gas and global LNG

ersonal

markets

4,200 boe/d (65% Oil)

A$22.6 million

July 2022 Current Production

Q2 2022 Adjusted EBTDA

ASX 3

CE1

CALIMA AT A GLANCE

top tier assets, positive cash flow and is ESG goal orientated

Actual

Actual

Projected

Total

only

Production Sales

Q1 22

Q2 22

H2

2022

Sales volumes (gross boe)

356,058

349,403

776,087

1,481,549

Sales volumes (boe/d)

3,963

3,839

4,218

4,059

Liquids percentage

72%

67%

66%

68%

Financial (A$ million)

Sales Revenue

$30.9

$37.0

68.3

136.3

Royalties

(5.6)

(7.1)

(12.9)

(25.7)

use

Operating Costs

(6.3)

(5.4)

(12.3)

(23.9)

G&A and Interest

(1.1)

(1.9)

(5.1)

(8.1)

Adjusted EBTDA

17.9

22.6

37.9

78.6

Hedge Losses

(5.0)

(8.5)

(5.2)

(18.7)

Cash Flow from Operations

12.9

14.1

32.7

59.8

Capital Expenditure

(16.4)

(10.4)

(17.9)

(44.9)

Free Cash Flow

(3.6)

3.7

14.7

14.9

Free Cash Flow without Hedge Losses

1.4

12.2

20.0

33.6

Buy Back/Capital Distribution

-

(0.5)

(5.0)

(5.5)

Commodity/FX prices

Oil (A$/bbl)

108.54

133.67

110.36

115.41

Natural gas (A$/Mcf)

5.56

8.49

7.89

7.55

Natural gas liquids (A$/bbl)

77.27

100.12

80.12

84.65

ersonal

AUD / CAD

0.92

91.25

0.89

0.90

1. Calima is funding development from production revenue and periodic drawdowns from the revolving credit facility

2. Non recuring hedging losses for 2022 are projected at A$19.9 million. All current swap hedges expire by December 31, 2022.

3. Capital expenditure for the H2 2022 includes an additional 2 Sunburst wells and 2 Glauconitic wells, additionally capital costs for 2022 included non-recurring items: a. Brooks 19km Pipeline which cost ~A$4.2 million and b. Additional capital expenditure in Q1 incurred as part of the ramp-up of production.

4. The Company expects sustaining capital expenditure (the amount necessary to maintain production) at $A25-$35 million per annum.

5. Based on production revenue being maintained for the calendar year of 2023 the Company anticipates that Free Cash Flow will be ~$45-50 million after sustaining capital costs are accounted for.

6. Projected Free Cash Flow assumes an average oil price received of A$110.36/bo (equates to US$95 WTI minus differential of ~C$27.77 to WCS) in H2 with average royalty rates of 19%, and operating costs and G&A assumptions based off historical financial performance.

7. Calima has tax losses of ~C$177 million that can be offset against Brooks and Thorsby taxable revenue, accordingly taxes have not been reflected in the above analysis.

ASX 4

CE1 4

MANAGEMENT & BOARD

CE1

ASX

5

Long track record of Western Canadian asset development

LEADERSHIP

only

Jordan Kevol

Graham Veale

Mark Freeman

Managing Director & CEO

VP Engineering

Finance Director - Australia

10 years at Blackspur, 1+ year Calima

10 years at Blackspur, 1+ year Calima

>25 years oil and gas development

Geology background with 15+ years of

25+ years Canadian E&P experience

and corporate finance expertise

public and private Canadian junior E&P

Grand Gulf Energy, Golden Gate

Ex Milestone Exploration, Devon Energy,

experience

use

Anderson Exploration & Mobil Oil

Petroleum, Quest Petroleum

Jerry Lam

Kevin Saizew

Shaun James

CFO - Canada

Operations Manager - Canada

Business Development - Canada

18 years Canadian E&P experience

5 years at Blackspur, 1+ year Calima

Reservoir Engineer

Ex Legacy Oil, Seven Generations

11+ years Canadian E&P experience

26 years Canadian E&P experience

Energy and KPMG

Ex Lightstream Resources,

ersonal

Petrobakken Energy

Ex Caltec, West Valley Energy, Encana

DIRECTORS

Glenn Whiddon

Karl DeMong

Lonny Tetley

Chairman

Non-Exec Director

Non-Exec Director

Commercial >30 years in equity capital markets,

Commercial and petroleum engineering based in Canada

Partner at Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLP

banking and corporate advisory

> 25 years in domestic and international E&P

Currently serves on the Board of Certarus, Beyond

Bank of New York, Grove Energy and various ASX

Well operations management and technical experience

Energy Services & Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

li ted companies

in unconventional and conventional fields

