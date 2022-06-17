Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Calima Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    CE1   AU000000CE10

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

(CE1)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-17 am EDT
0.1850 AUD    0.00%
06/14Calima Energy Spuds Gemini #5 Well in Canada; Shares Retreat 3%
MT
06/13CALIMA ENERGY : Inaugural ESG Report
PU
06/10Calima Energy Set to Start Drilling at Alberta, Canada Asset; Shares Down 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calima Energy : Update - Notification of buy-back - CE1

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

17/6/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CE1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

426,059

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

498,208

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

17117227086

1.3

ASX issuer code

CE1

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

23/5/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

16/6/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/6/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CE1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

615,084,228

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

TBA

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

1/6/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

use

31/5/2023

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

The timing and actual number of shares to be purchased will be subject to market conditions. The Company advises

shareholders that there can be no certainty that the Company will acquire any or all shares under the Share Buy-Back.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
