CALISEN PLC    CLSN   GB00BKX9C181

CALISEN PLC

(CLSN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/15 10:09:20 am
257.8 GBX   +0.04%
FORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED : Calisen plc
DJ
07:23aCALISEN : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Calisen Plc
PR
12/14BENNBRIDGE LTD : - Form 8.3 - Calisen Plc
PR
Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited : CALISEN PLC

12/15/2020 | 09:56am EST
 Tibra Trading PTY Limited (-) 
Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited: CALISEN PLC 
 
15-Dec-2020 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
      FORM 8.3 
 
      PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
 
   A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
      Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                Tibra Trading Pty Ltd 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and 
short positions disclosed, if different 
from 1(a): 
 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies 
is insufficient. For a trust, the 
trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must 
be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to      CALISEN PLC 
whose relevant securities this form 
relates: 
 
Use a separate form for each 
offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected 
with an offeror/offeree, state this and 
specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:  14th December 2020 
 
For an opening position disclosure, state 
the latest practicable date prior to the 
disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) 
above, is the discloser making disclosures 
in respect of any other party to the 
offer? 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash 
offer, state "N/A" 
 
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
 
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one 
class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy 
table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant 
security. 
 
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror 
or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 
 
Class of                            Ordinary 
relevant 
security: 
 
                      Interests            Short positions 
 
                   Number       %        Number          % 
(1) Relevant 
securities owned 
and/or 
controlled: 
(2) Cash-settled 6,817,939    1.244 
derivatives: 
 
(3) 
Stock-settled 
derivatives 
(including 
options) and 
agreements to 
purchase/sell: 
                 6,817,939    1.244 
 
TOTAL: 
 
            All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. 
 
    Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded 
  options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be 
            given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). 
 
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other 
employee options) 
 
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription 
right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant 
percentages: 
 
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
 
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities 
   of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) 
   (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. 
 
     The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. 
 
(a) Purchases and sales 
 
    Class of     Purchase/sale    Number of     Price per unit 
    relevant                      securities         (GBP) 
    security 
 
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 
 
  Class of      Product      Nature of    Number of   Price per 
  relevant    description     dealing     reference     unit 
  security                                securities 
 
               e.g. CFD        e.g. 
                          opening/closing 
                           a long/short 
                             position, 
                          increasing/redu               (GBp) 
                              cing a 
                            long/short 
                             position 
  Ordinary        CFD        Increasing a 6,817,939  257.59 
   Shares                   long position 
  Ordinary        CFD     Decreasing a    0          0 
   Shares                 long position 
 
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) 
 
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
Class  Product Writing, Number Exercise Type    Expiry   Option 
  of   descrip purchasi   of    price            date     money 
releva  tion     ng,    securi per unit                   paid/ 
  nt    e.g.   selling,  ties                            receive 
securi  call   varying    to            e.g.              d per 
  ty   option    etc.   which           Ameri             unit 
                        option          can, 
                        relate          Europ 
                          s              ean 
                                        etc. 
 
(ii) Exercise 
 
 Class of    Product     Exercising/    Number of    Exercise 
 relevant  description    exercised     securities   price per 
 security                  against                     unit 
 
            e.g. call 
             option 
 
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 
 
Class of relevant  Nature of dealing  Details  Price per unit 
     security                                  (if applicable) 
 
                   e.g. subscription, 
                       conversion 
 
4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
 
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement 
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant 
securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from 
dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any 
party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party 
to the offer: 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be 
included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None 
 
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal 
or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any 
other person relating to: 
 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any 
option; or 
 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any 
relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: 
 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, 
state "none" 
 
None 
 
(c) Attachments 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO 
 
                    15th December 2020 
 
Date of disclosure: 
 
                     Dominic Simpson 
 
Contact name: 
                     +44 203 100 9281 
 
Telephone number: 
 
    Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory 
            Information Service. 
 
       The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in 
      relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. 
 
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk 
            [1]. 
 
Category Code: RET - CALISEN PLC 
TIDM:          - 
LEI Code:      549300EDVNGE1E2PFM35 
Sequence No.:  89757 
EQS News ID:   1155340 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=1155340&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERI HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00% 1.5811 Delayed Quote.-29.65%
CALISEN PLC 0.00% 257.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 248 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2020 -29,1 M -39,0 M -39,0 M
Net Debt 2020 629 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2020 -48,6x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 1 412 M 1 881 M 1 891 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,24x
EV / Sales 2021 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 748
Free-Float 25,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 231,67 GBX
Last Close Price 257,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 1,28%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henricus Lambertus Pijls Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Michael Gerard Nolan Chairman
Sean Latus Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Martin Donoghue Chief Technology Officer
Jitesh Kishorekumar Gadhia Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALISEN PLC0.00%1 881
KEYENCE CORPORATION35.26%121 357
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE26.94%75 474
NIDEC CORPORATION68.94%71 359
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.8.08%48 203
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.04%45 570
