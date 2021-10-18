Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALA   US13089P1012

CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calithera Biosciences : Investor Deck

10/18/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Targeting cancer, differently.

Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D. | Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer

NASDAQ: CALA

CALITHERA® and the Calithera Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain "forwardlooking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "might," "approximately,"

"expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forwardlooking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forwardlooking statements, and such forwardlooking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: plans regarding anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates, including CB-228 (sapanisertib), CB-659 (mivavotinib), CB-839 (telaglenastat), CB-280, INCB001158 and CB-708, the potential safety, efficacy and other benefits of and market opportunity of product candidates, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements relating to future royalties and the development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of INCB001158 and CB-708 in connection with our collaborations with Incyte and Antengene, respectively, and of CB-228 and CB-659 in connection with our asset purchase agreement with Takeda, our intellectual property position and cash needs.

Forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements. The potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or be successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on our stock price. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2021. Forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forwardlooking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Any forwardlooking statements that we make in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary speak only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update our forwardlooking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

2

is a clinical-stage, precision

oncology biopharmaceutical

company developing targeted

therapies to redefine treatment

for biomarker-specific patient

populations

3

Transformative Acquisition

Calithera has acquired two Phase 2 oncology compounds from Takeda Both compounds have single agent clinical activity and the potential to be first-to-market drugs in biomarker-defined populations of cancer patients

Sapanisertib (TAK-228; mTORC1/2 inhibitor)

  • Entering a Phase 2 trial for squamous NSCLC patients with NRF2 mutations
  • Extends Calithera's commitment to the KEAP1/NRF2 pathway

Mivavotinib (TAK-659; SYK inhibitor)

  • Entering a Phase 2 trial for DLBCL patients with or without MyD88 or CD79 mutations

TAK-228 will be referred to as CB-228 post transaction

4

TAK-659 will be referred to as CB-659 post transaction

Calithera Pipeline

Robust pipeline of targeted, biomarker-defined small molecules

DISCOVERY

PRE-IND

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

Telaglenastat

Glutaminase Inhibitor:

(CB-839)

KEAP1/NRF2* mutated nsqNSCLC

Sapanisertib

mTORC1/2 Inhibitor:

(CB-228)

NRF2* mutated squamous NSCLC

Mivavotinib

SYK Inhibitor:

(CB-659)

DLBCL including MyD88m/CD79m

Additional Programs

CB-280 Arginase Inhibitor

Cystic Fibrosis

'1158 Arginase Inhibitor

Immuno-Oncology

CB-708 CD-73 Inhibitor

Immuno-Oncology

*also referred to as NFE2L2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calithera Biosciences Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:32pCALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : Investor Deck
PU
04:08pCALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : Expands Oncology Pipeline with Acquisition of Two Clinical-Stage A..
GL
02:39pCalithera Agrees to Acquire 2 Clinical-Stage Assets from Takeda Pharma
DJ
09/16CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : to Present Telaglenastat KEAPSAKE Trial in Progress Poster at the ..
AQ
09/08Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to Present Telaglenastat KEAPSAKE Trial in Progress Poster ..
CI
09/02CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
08/05CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/05CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/05CALITHERA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -65,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2021 28,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 181x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,04 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan M. Molineaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Wong Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Keith Orford Chief Medical Officer
Francesco Parlati Senior Vice President-Research
Susan B Demo Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-58.45%151
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.08%84 795
BIONTECH SE203.83%59 820
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.28.00%57 897
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.52%57 519
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.09%47 156