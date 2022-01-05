Calithera Biosciences : Investor Deck

Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D. | Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer
Calithera Today
Core expertise in oncology, discovering and developing novel small molecule enzyme inhibitors
Primary focus is on precision oncology
Nimble and well-versed in conducting biomarker-driven early and late stage clinical trials
Recent addition of two mature mid-stage clinical assets to our pipeline
With this acquisition from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, we fully own all development and commercial rights
We have developed a new biomarker-driven clinical strategy for both compounds
Potential for rapid approval paths in genetically-defined patient populations
Robust discovery engine creating a preclinical pipeline of synthetic lethal targets
Experienced leadership team across a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company
Expected cash runway into 2023 sufficient to reach next clinical milestones on both new programs
Strong Management
Experienced Leadership
Susan Molineaux,
Emil Kuriakose, M.D. Stephanie Wong
Sumita Ray
Christopher
Ph.D.
Chief Medical Officer Chief Financial Officer
Chief Legal &
Molineaux, Ph.D.
Founder, President &
& Secretary
Administrative Officer
Senior Vice President
Chief Executive Officer
of Development
Frank Parlati,
Eric Sjogren, Ph.D.
Susan Demo, Ph.D.
Matthew Gross
Allison Dillon, Ph.D.
Ph.D.
Senior Vice President of
Senior Vice President of
Vice President of
Senior Vice President of
Senior Vice President
Drug Discovery
R&D Operations
Business Development
Commercial & Portfolio
of Research
Strategy
Board of Directors
Sunil Agarwal, M.D.
Chief Development Officer, Sana Biotechnology
Jonathan G. Drachman, M.D.
CEO, Neoleukin Therapeutics
Scott Garland
CEO, PACT Pharma
Suzy Jones
Founder & Managing Partner, DNA Ink
Susan Molineaux, Ph.D.
Founder, President & CEO, Calithera
Keith Orford, M.D., Ph.D.
CMO, FogPharma
Deepa Pakianathan, Ph.D.
Managing Member, Delphi Ventures
Blake Wise
CEO, Novome Biotechnologies
H. Ward Wolff
Former CFO, Sangamo Therapeutics
New Clinical and Preclinical Pipeline
Mivavotinib
Sapanisertib
Synthetic Lethality
SYK inhibitor
mTORC1/2 inhibitor
VPS4A/VPS4B (ATPases)
Biomarker-defined clinical
Biomarker-defined clinical
Preclinical program: paralogs
activity in ABC DLBCL
activity in NRF2m sqNSCLC
Inhibitor to target tumors with
Ph 2A/2B trial in ABC DLBCL
Ph 2A/2B trial in NRF2m
one deleted paralog
initiating in 1Q22
sqNSCLC initiating in 1Q22
NGS biomarker defined
Ph2a single agent data
Ph2a single agent data
expected 4Q22-1Q23
expected in 4Q22-1Q23
Potential for large market
