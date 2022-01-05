Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALA   US13089P1012

CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calithera Biosciences : Investor Deck

01/05/2022 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Targeting cancer, differently.

Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D. | Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer

NASDAQ: CALA

CALITHERA® and the Calithera Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain "forwardlooking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "might," "approximately," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward looking statements, and such forward looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: plans regarding anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates, including CB-228 (sapanisertib), CB-659 (mivavotinib), CB-280, INCB001158 and CB-708, the potential safety, efficacy and other benefits of and market opportunity of product candidates, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements relating to future royalties and the development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of INCB001158 and CB-708 in connection with our collaborations with Incyte and Antengene, respectively, and of CB-228 and CB-659 in connection with our asset purchase agreement with Takeda, our intellectual property position and cash needs.

Forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. The potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or be successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing mattersmay have a negative effect on our stock price. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10 Q for the quarter ended

September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2021. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performanceand our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development ofthe industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Any forward looking statements that we make in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary speak only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update our forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Calithera Today

  • Core expertise in oncology, discovering and developing novel small molecule enzyme inhibitors
    • Primary focus is on precision oncology
    • Nimble and well-versed in conducting biomarker-driven early and late stage clinical trials
  • Recent addition of two mature mid-stage clinical assets to our pipeline
    • With this acquisition from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, we fully own all development and commercial rights
    • We have developed a new biomarker-driven clinical strategy for both compounds
    • Potential for rapid approval paths in genetically-defined patient populations
  • Robust discovery engine creating a preclinical pipeline of synthetic lethal targets
  • Experienced leadership team across a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company
  • Expected cash runway into 2023 sufficient to reach next clinical milestones on both new programs

3

Strong Management

Experienced Leadership

Susan Molineaux,

Emil Kuriakose, M.D. Stephanie Wong

Sumita Ray

Christopher

Ph.D.

Chief Medical Officer Chief Financial Officer

Chief Legal &

Molineaux, Ph.D.

Founder, President &

& Secretary

Administrative Officer

Senior Vice President

Chief Executive Officer

of Development

Frank Parlati,

Eric Sjogren, Ph.D.

Susan Demo, Ph.D.

Matthew Gross

Allison Dillon, Ph.D.

Ph.D.

Senior Vice President of

Senior Vice President of

Vice President of

Senior Vice President of

Senior Vice President

Drug Discovery

R&D Operations

Business Development

Commercial & Portfolio

of Research

Strategy

Board of Directors

Sunil Agarwal, M.D.

Chief Development Officer, Sana Biotechnology

Jonathan G. Drachman, M.D.

CEO, Neoleukin Therapeutics

Scott Garland

CEO, PACT Pharma

Suzy Jones

Founder & Managing Partner, DNA Ink

Susan Molineaux, Ph.D.

Founder, President & CEO, Calithera

Keith Orford, M.D., Ph.D.

CMO, FogPharma

Deepa Pakianathan, Ph.D.

Managing Member, Delphi Ventures

Blake Wise

CEO, Novome Biotechnologies

H. Ward Wolff

Former CFO, Sangamo Therapeutics

4

New Clinical and Preclinical Pipeline

Mivavotinib

Sapanisertib

Synthetic Lethality

SYK inhibitor

mTORC1/2 inhibitor

VPS4A/VPS4B (ATPases)

Biomarker-defined clinical

Biomarker-defined clinical

Preclinical program: paralogs

activity in ABC DLBCL

activity in NRF2m sqNSCLC

Inhibitor to target tumors with

Ph 2A/2B trial in ABC DLBCL

Ph 2A/2B trial in NRF2m

one deleted paralog

initiating in 1Q22

sqNSCLC initiating in 1Q22

NGS biomarker defined

Ph2a single agent data

Ph2a single agent data

expected 4Q22-1Q23

expected in 4Q22-1Q23

Potential for large market

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calithera Biosciences Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 21:17:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:18pCALITHERA BIOSCIENCES : Investor Deck
PU
04:10pCALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pCalithera to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference
GL
04:02pCalithera to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference
GL
2021CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
2021CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.(NASDAQGS : CALA) dropped from NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
2021Calithera to Present at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
AQ
2021CALITHERA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
2021Calithera Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlight..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,80 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 65,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,3 M 48,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 29,0x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 1,83 $
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan M. Molineaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Wong Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Francesco Parlati Senior Vice President-Research
Susan B Demo Vice President-Medical Affairs
Emil T. Kuriakose Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES, INC.-2.99%48
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-0.04%90 579
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.70%64 492
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.03%56 408
BIONTECH SE-13.08%54 122
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.44%49 646