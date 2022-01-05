Calithera Biosciences : Investor Deck

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain "forward‐looking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "might," "approximately,"‐ "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these‐ forward looking statements. All‐ statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward looking statements, and such forward looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: plans regarding anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates, including CB-228 (sapanisertib), CB-659 (mivavotinib), CB-280, INCB001158 and CB-708, the potential safety, efficacy and other benefits of and market opportunity of product candidates, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements relating to future royalties and the development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of INCB001158 and CB-708 in connection with our collaborations with Incyte and Antengene, respectively, and of CB-228 and CB-659 in connection with our asset purchase agreement with Takeda, our intellectual property position and cash needs.

Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may‐ cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. The potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or be successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters‐may have a negative effect on our stock price. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in‐ our Quarterly Report on Form 10 Q for the quarter ended

September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2021. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance‐and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of‐the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Any forward looking statements that‐ we make in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary speak only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update our forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

