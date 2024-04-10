Calix continues to dramatically simplify access to public funding programs ahead of critical deadlines for BEAD, announcing 74 percent of all federally funded U.S. broadband providers are successfully leveraging cloud capabilities on the Calix Broadband Platform for compliance and reporting, with customers surpassing 2 billion FCC performance tests

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced broadband service providers (BSPs) using performance testing services—enabled by cloud capabilities on the Calix Broadband Platform—have surpassed 2 billion total tests required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Since adding FCC performance testing services to the Calix Platform, 74 percent of all federally funded BSPs in the U.S. rely on them to apply for, secure, and maintain funding. To better navigate the complexities of quarterly testing, BSPs leverage the industry’s only end-to-end platform and expertise from Calix Professional Services for performance analysis and insights that help avoid financial penalties. By enabling BSPs to execute this required testing at scale, Calix continues to actively support customers on their funding journey, helping them simplify their business while growing value for communities across rural America.

Calix FCC Performance Testing and the Broadband Performance Testing Service on the Calix Platform have enabled hundreds of BSPs to successfully meet FCC requirements. In 2019, Calix partnered with Ookla—a global leader in broadband network intelligence and testing applications—and integrated scalable performance insights into the Calix Platform. By introducing performance testing prior to 2020, Calix customers were prepared for the windfall of federal funding and requirements to follow from sources like the Connect America Fund (CAF).

Similarly, when performance requirements are announced for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) in the coming years, BSPs that have included performance testing throughout implementation will help prevent future missteps and maintain their funding.

With billions of dollars from once-in-a-generation funding opportunities on the line, the Calix Platform has enabled funded BSPs to easily report network performance. Each test conducted on the platform is designed to measure speed and latency or to determine whether the test should be deferred. When background traffic is too high, tests are automatically deferred to prevent network bottlenecks. However, even skipped tests must be reported. Calix simplifies this cumbersome and often inefficient process of performance testing, allowing BSPs to easily streamline required testing at various endpoints and deliver findings in an FCC-complaint report.

Providing BSPs with an even greater advantage during the funding process, Calix recently announced an exclusive partnership with Ready.net. The partnership will further enable BSPs to secure their fair share of funding while continuing to grow their networks and drive incredible experiences for their subscribers and communities.

“Calix Cloud takes the complex and often time-consuming process of performance testing and greatly simplifies how you report and submit to the FCC,” said Scott Nyman, general manager and chief executive officer of Cirrinity. “During testing, problem areas affecting performance are easily identified, allowing my team to cut through the noise of hundreds of thousands of test rows and immediately improve results. At every point in our journey, Calix has ensured FCC performance obligations are met, helping us maintain our funding allowance and delivering significant value to the communities we serve in northeastern Wisconsin.”

Calix is also fully committed to meeting and exceeding industry standards that drive broadband innovation. The company fully complies with and leads in global industry standards. Additionally, Calix remains committed to meeting the federal Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements for BEAD and other federal funding programs by manufacturing critical broadband hardware systems domestically. This is why BSPs depend on Calix to deliver efficient, reliable solutions that help maintain the integrity of their networks and evaluate performance with precision.

“There is a reason nearly three-quarters of all funded BSPs rely on the Calix Platform to win and maintain their funding,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “In just three years, Calix customers have conducted 2 billion FCC performance tests, showcasing the reliable, scalable value BSPs of any size are leveraging to ace funding requirements. Innovations to the industry’s only end-to-end platform have made testing effortless for our customers, especially those who lack the resources to dedicate time to demanding quarterly mandates when they need to focus on growing their network. With billions at stake in funding, Calix ensures BSPs can navigate and dramatically simplify a complex process to continue delivering incredible value to their communities.”

Learn more about Calix FCC Performance Testing by scheduling a consultation today.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)— Calix is a cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Broadband service providers leverage the Calix broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service, innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers, and grow their business and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/pages/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410796967/en/