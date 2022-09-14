Anticipation Builds for Calix ConneXions 2022: Deep Bench of Visionary Speakers Will Inspire Broadband Leaders To Drive Transformational Change in Their Communities

With 97 percent of past attendees surveyed calling Calix ConneXions a “must-attend” event, registrations are surging for the broadband industry’s leading annual conference where broadband service providers of all sizes explore how to transform their businesses to bring lasting value to their rural communities

Ahead of its annual, industry-leading innovation and customer success conference, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a deep bench of visionary speakers to keynote Calix ConneXions 2022. Taking place at Wynn Las Vegas, October 15-18, ConneXions gathers industry innovators and thought leaders to challenge the status quo and create best practices. The annual conference has long been established as a beacon of innovation for broadband service providers (BSPs) undergoing rapid business transformations that inject economic vitality into rural communities. ConneXions is designed to address the challenges of each role of a BSP business: general management, marketing, customer support, broadband operations, and network engineering. In a survey of ConneXions attendees, 97 percent reported they would highly recommend ConneXions as a “must-attend” event.

The conference will showcase inspiring stories from BSP leaders on how they grow subscriber loyalty and bring transformative value to their communities. Calix-partnered BSPs and past conference attendees boast impressive business benefits, including revenue increases and higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS)—many in the 70s, 80s, and even 90s in an industry known for single-digit benchmark scores. Others leverage Calix platforms and award-winning solutions to turn up subscribers faster and greatly reduce network energy usage. ConneXions 2022 programming is filled with visionary speakers who will deliver insights and research-fueled best practices for:

General managers creating value in their communities to last for generations. George Blankenship, a former executive from Tesla Motors and Apple Computer, will call upon 30+ years of international strategy and retail experience to speak to BSP leaders at ConneXions 2022. Blankenship is famous for innovative processes that help transform status quo organizations into forward-thinking, future-proofed companies. He will join Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer at Calix, to discuss how innovative BSPs leverage data to create differentiated experiences that grow subscriber loyalty and positively impact communities.

Marketers strengthening and championing the subscriber experience. Keynoting the marketing experience at ConneXions 2022 is Donald Miller, chief executive officer of Business Made Simple and renowned author of the bestseller, "Building a StoryBrand." Miller will share the stage with Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. They will discuss how marketers can lead change within their organizations as champions for subscribers by combining great storytelling with the best go-to-market plan.

Customer support leaders transforming their organizations into experience providers. Shep Hyken, customer service and CX expert and New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, will keynote the customer support experience. Calling on his background working with companies to build loyal relationships with their customers and employees, Hyken will team up with Martha Galley, executive vice president of customer engagement and services at Calix. They will discuss how customer support is central to delivering the ultimate subscriber experience and differentiating in increasingly competitive markets.

Network engineers building efficient networks to meet evolving subscriber demands. Michael McQueen, bestselling author and a multi-award-winning speaker, trend forecaster, and leader of disruption, will keynote the network engineering experience. An energetic speaker, McQueen once shared the stage with Bill Gates and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Michel Langlois, chief technology officer at Calix, will join McQueen and a panel of BSP leaders to discuss what innovations are key to building the most operationally efficient networks.

Broadband operators using automation and analytics to simplify network complexities. McQueen, bestselling author of "Winning the Battle for Relevance" and "Momentum: How to Build it, Keep it, or Get it Back," will also keynote the broadband operations experience. He will be joined by Mark Dressler, executive vice president of global sales at Calix, and a panel of BSP leaders. The session will explore how broadband operators can leverage automation and predictive analytics to become lean and agile while improving the subscriber experience. His session will also address how BSPs can ensure their end-to-end networks enable success.

“Amid unprecedented industry growth, we’ll deliver powerful leadership stories of success and transformation at ConneXions that everyone in our industry can learn from,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “This is a critical moment for BSPs, and we look forward to welcoming a record-setting group of attendees—those who’ve attended ConneXions for years and those attending for the first time. Even BSPs serving predominantly rural markets face increased competition supported by unprecedented federal and private funding to drive immense industry growth. During this historic moment for broadband, Calix ConneXions 2022 promises to be a meeting of the industry’s most innovative and customer-centric minds. Attendees will uncover critical insights to enable leaders in general management, marketing, customer support, broadband operations, and network engineering to continue fueling business transformations that excite subscribers and grow value to benefit their communities for generations.”

Other notable speakers at ConneXions 2022 include returning comedians and main stage entertainment Tom Papa and Gerry Dee. To close the conference, renowned thought leader Daniel Pink will send attendees home with practical, research-fueled insights and advice on how to tap innate human selling behaviors to create unique value.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

