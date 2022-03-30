Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Calix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALX   US13100M5094

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calix Announces Changes to Board of Directors

03/30/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kevin DeNuccio and J. Daniel Plants to Step Down from Board at 2022 Annual Meeting

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Kevin DeNuccio and J. Daniel Plants have tendered their resignations from the Board effective as of May 12, 2022. Mr. DeNuccio has served on the Calix Board of Directors since 2012 and Mr. Plants has served on the Calix Board of Directors since 2018.

“I want to express my sincere thanks on behalf of the Board and the company to Kevin and Dan for their guidance and contributions over many years as members of the Board,” said Carl Russo, chairman and chief executive officer of Calix. “As the company embarked on its long-term transformation into a software platforms, systems and services provider both have played a critical role in shaping our technology strategy and refining our financial execution.”

“Calix has done what no other company in my experience has done and transformed a traditional communications system company into a cloud analytics, software, systems and services company,” said Mr. DeNuccio. “Being able to contribute to this transformation has been incredible and I look forward to what the company does in the coming years as it continues to expand its platform offerings.”

“Our firm, Voce Capital Management, has been a long-term investor in Calix, and we greatly admire what Carl and the team have built,” said Mr. Plants. “It has been my pleasure to serve on the board for the past four years and to assist in placing Calix in the strongest financial position in its history.”

In concert with these resignations, the size of the Board will be reduced from ten to nine members and a search has commenced to fill the open seat.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CALIX, INC.
04:05pCALIX, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financia..
AQ
04:03pCalix Announces Changes to Board of Directors
BU
08:26aCalix Added to Forbes Annual List of America's Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies
BU
03/25CALIX : Learn How You Can Be the Hero by Protecting Your Subscribers From Rising CyberAtta..
PU
03/24Calix Support Cloud Named 2022 Customer Experience Product of the Year
BU
03/23Calix's Carbon Capture Project Secures Final Investment Decision
MT
03/22Calix Remains Only Scalable FCC Performance Testing Solution Conducting More Than 1 Mil..
BU
03/17Calix to Work With Blue Ridge Communications in Deploying Fiber-to-the-Home System in P..
MT
03/17Blue Ridge Communications Announces the Beginning of a Complete Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH..
BU
03/17Blue Ridge Communications Announces the Beginning of A Complete Fiber-To-The-Home Rebui..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 747 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 816 M 2 816 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 43,70 $
Average target price 56,38 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl E. Russo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Weening President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michel Langlois Chief Technology Officer
Don J. Listwin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX, INC.-45.35%2 816
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.15%231 263
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-2.05%43 321
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.39%40 039
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.44%31 469
NOKIA OYJ-10.06%31 417