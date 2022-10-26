Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event: Needham Security, Networking, and Communications Virtual Conference (virtual) Date: November 15, 2022 Presentation Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time Participants: Chairman, Carl Russo, and CFO, Cory Sindelar Event: 11th Annual ROTH Technology Event (in person) Date: November 16, 2022 Location: The Yale Club, New York City Meeting availability: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Participant: CFO, Cory Sindelar

A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor-relations.calix.com. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their representative at these firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.

