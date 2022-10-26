Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Calix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALX   US13100M5094

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
71.40 USD   +18.33%
08:26aCalix Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
07:56aNorthland Adjusts Price Target on Calix to $80 From $65, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07:54aNeedham Adjusts Price Target on Calix to $82 From $70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

10/26/2022 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event:

Needham Security, Networking, and Communications Virtual Conference (virtual)

Date:

November 15, 2022

Presentation Time:

12:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants:

Chairman, Carl Russo, and CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

Event:

11th Annual ROTH Technology Event (in person)

Date:

November 16, 2022

Location:

The Yale Club, New York City

Meeting availability:

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant:

CFO, Cory Sindelar

A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor-relations.calix.com. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their representative at these firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CALIX, INC.
08:26aCalix Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
07:56aNorthland Adjusts Price Target on Calix to $80 From $65, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07:54aNeedham Adjusts Price Target on Calix to $82 From $70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07:54aRosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Calix to $85 From $75, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
02:27aCalix to Raise $13 Million in Share Purchase Plan
MT
10/25CALIX, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
10/25Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rally Tuesday, Led by Surging Chipmakers
MT
10/25Sector Update: Tech Stocks Led Higher by Chipmakers Tuesday Afternoon
MT
10/25Sector Update: Tech
MT
10/25Calix Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Revenue; Issues Q4 Outlook; Shares up Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 850 M - -
Net income 2022 32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 658 M 4 658 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 954
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 71,40 $
Average target price 74,56 $
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Weening President & Chief Executive Officer
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Carl E. Russo Chairman
Michel Langlois Chief Technology Officer
Don J. Listwin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX, INC.-10.72%4 658
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.00%182 141
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.79%39 999
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-21.65%34 271
NOKIA OYJ-19.66%25 036
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-29.70%22 896