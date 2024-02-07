Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:
Event:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date:
March 5, 2024
Presentation time:
9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:
Palace Hotel – San Francisco
Participants:
Chairman, Carl Russo; CFO, Cory Sindelar
Event:
36th Annual ROTH Conference
Date:
March 18, 2024
Meeting availability:
8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Location:
The Ritz Carlton – Laguna Niguel, CA
Participants:
President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar
Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com. A webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat session will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor-relations.calix.com.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.
