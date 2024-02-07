Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: March 5, 2024 Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Palace Hotel – San Francisco Participants: Chairman, Carl Russo; CFO, Cory Sindelar Event: 36th Annual ROTH Conference Date: March 18, 2024 Meeting availability: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time Location: The Ritz Carlton – Laguna Niguel, CA Participants: President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com. A webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat session will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor-relations.calix.com.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers of all sizes leverage the Calix platform and teams to simplify their business and excite their subscribers to grow the value of their business and for their communities for generations. The democratizing power of the platform and portfolio of managed services enables them to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences.

