The Calix Broadband Platform significantly outperforms the European Commission’s “Broadband Communication Equipment Codes of Conduct,” for energy efficiency, enabling broadband providers to develop greener networks across Europe that require half the energy of traditional access networks

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced its significant achievement in outperforming the European Commission’s “Broadband Communication Equipment Codes of Conduct,” for energy efficiency. The Calix Broadband Platform not only meets but surpasses the European Commission’s power consumption targets for network and customer equipment, enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) across Europe to deploy environmentally responsible networks using sustainable innovations and supply chains. Calix collaborates with the European Commission and industry stakeholders to identify energy-efficient technologies and set new goals to reduce broadband power consumption to help make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent.

Europe-based BSPs leveraging the Calix Platform—which includes Calix Cloud®, Unlimited Subscriber™, and Intelligent Access™—can deliver broadband services more sustainably. Intelligent Access enables BSPs to deploy broadband networks with up to 50 percent less power consumption than traditional networks. The E9-2, E7-2, and E3-2 Intelligent Access systems help BSPs lower power consumption and minimize space usage. Additionally, Unlimited Subscriber helps subscribers cut broadband power consumption in half by reducing power usage and extending home Wi-Fi coverage.

Germany-based Vattenfall Eurofiber leverages the Calix Platform to contribute to a sustainable future for their communities. Vattenfall runs an advanced open-access fiber network in Berlin that serves hundreds of thousands of households and businesses, delivering speeds up to 10G. Their network is built on Intelligent Access E7-2 XG801 and powered by the Network Innovation Operating System (AXOS).

“Building and operating an environmentally friendly broadband network that contributes to a sustainable future for Berlin is important to us,” said Marco Sick, chief executive officer of Vattenfall Eurofiber GmbH. “We are deeply committed to running a future-proof fiber network that will provide fast and reliable connectivity to at least half a million residences and businesses throughout Berlin. Since we began leveraging Intelligent Access, we have seen OPEX and CAPEX reduced year-over-year.”

Calix’s commitment to broadband energy reduction is one of many initiatives led by its office of sustainability, headed by Martha Galley, executive vice president.

“Calix’s sustainability strategy is based on a ‘triple bottom line’ approach comprising people, planet, and partnership,” said Galley. “We focus on environmental responsibility through efficient, recyclable products and a supply chain that considers the long-term impact of our products on the communities where they are deployed. We also prioritize fair treatment and diversity in our workforce, and we value collaborative partnerships with our customers built on shared success and increased value to their subscribers.”

By participating in the “Broadband Communication Equipment Codes of Conduct,” Calix is supporting the European Commission in greatly reducing the EU’s broadband electricity consumption to 25 TWh per year, which would result in annual power savings of EUR7.5 billion ($8.2 billion). Calix continues to collaborate with other global programs to enable more BSPs to build greener, sustainable networks as they connect subscribers and communities to the world.

“Our commitment to the EU codes of conduct for broadband equipment is yet another proof point of our focus on ensuring our customers can run healthy broadband businesses that deliver incredible value to their subscribers and communities—just as Vattenfall has in Berlin,” said Galley.

Learn more about the Calix Broadband Platform at fiberdays in Wiesbaden, Germany, on February 27 and 28 (Hall North; Stand F4).

Discover how Calix helps BSPs build more sustainable networks. Download the eBook, “How Broadband Service Providers Are Building Smarter, Greener Networks with Calix.”

