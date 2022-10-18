Calix Launches Marketing Cloud Plus, the Industry's Only Acquisition Solution That Enables Any Service Provider To Enhance Real-Time Subscriber Experience Insights With Demographic Data

As service providers increase their focus on acquiring new subscribers and improving marketing return on investment (ROI), Calix delivers a broadband industry first by helping them enrich their subscriber experience insights—such as application use in the home—with powerful demographic, psychographic, and geographic data covering subscribers and acquisition targets, enabling data-driven marketing that aligns with the individual needs of potential new broadband customers

This week Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launched Calix Marketing Cloud Plus (Marketing Cloud Plus), the industry’s only subscriber engagement solution that enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to enrich their subscriber experience insights with powerful demographic, psychographic, and geographic data. Marketing Cloud Plus further accelerates subscriber acquisition and growth initiatives for BSPs—raising the bar of marketing sophistication for the broadband industry. It extends the power of Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and is included in Calix Cloud® platforms, part of Calix Revenue EDGE™. A 2022 industry survey from Calix and Heavy Reading reveals that 65 percent of broadband C-level executives view acquiring new subscribers, cross-selling, and upselling as top marketing goals to fuel company growth. Innovative BSPs are launching tailored rosters of managed services built on top of their Wi-Fi offerings to fuel growth and expansion strategies. At its annual innovation and customer success conference this week, Calix ConneXions 2022, the company added four new managed services, bringing the total number of services in its rapidly expanding ecosystem to 11. By using Marketing Cloud Plus to generate experience insights from their data, BSP marketers can identify high-value subscribers—and prospects—with a greater propensity to adopt new services. With a more robust understanding of a household’s Wi-Fi needs, BSPs can take action to improve the subscriber experience. As a result, they can deliver more broadband and managed Wi-Fi services that increase average revenue per user (ARPU), enhance Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and grow their businesses.

The expansion of Marketing Cloud follows its integration with several best-in-class digital platforms, such as Constant Contact and HubSpot. These strategic integrations make it easier for marketers to act on what they learn about subscribers and prospects. By creating highly targeted campaigns in Marketing Cloud, BSP marketers using the platform routinely exceed industry benchmarks for engagement, leading to stronger communications with their subscribers. Now with the launch of Marketing Cloud Plus, even BSP marketing teams of one can:

Accelerate acquisition of high-value subscribers in existing service areas. With so much invested in their current footprints, Marketing Cloud Plus makes it easy for BSPs to identify prospects within their existing service area. Marketers can find similar audiences and access prospect email addresses to learn more about homes passed and understand households most likely to sign up for new broadband services.

Understand new markets to inform successful expansion strategies and increase ROI. Calix-partnered BSPs with Marketing Cloud Plus can integrate insights like age, family composition, and technology adoption rates with lifestyle groups to inform service-area expansion strategies. Using these valuable insights, BSP marketers and general managers can identify communities that will generate the greatest return on their expansion dollars.

Increase subscriber engagement and ARPU through the adoption of managed services. Broadband service providers of all sizes are increasing subscriber engagement with Marketing Cloud Plus. Calix-partnered BSP marketers can create a real-time, 360-degree view of current and potential subscribers' needs. This allows them to seamlessly reach out with tailored communications using one of the many customizable marketing materials available in the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) from the Calix Market Activation Program.

“We embraced Marketing Cloud even before we had our first subscriber on our network because we knew we needed to capture everything,” said David Goodspeed, president of Oklahoma-based OEC Fiber. “This enabled the customer success team at Calix to give us comprehensive insights to help us consistently meet marketing and growth goals. It also allows us to keep strategy streamlined and simple, which is critical as a cooperative. We are excited about the new acquisition powers in Marketing Cloud Plus because they will allow us to funnel all our acquisition resources into one platform to further save resources. The expanded data and insights into potential new subscribers will allow us to explore expansion outside our existing territories. Marketing Cloud Plus will also help us gain an even deeper understanding of our current footprint so we can reach out to households we do not service with tailored offerings to meet their needs.”

Also announced this week at ConneXions 2022 is a new bank of marketing materials for the ECB, produced by Calix in partnership with headlining comedian and Amazon.com sitcom star, Gerry Dee. These marketing materials are customizable with the BSP’s brand and designed to help launch new managed services from Calix. ConneXions attendees can learn more about Marketing Cloud Plus and the new marketing materials in the ECB at the Innovation Showcase and Expo at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

“The launch of Marketing Cloud Plus marks an industry milestone,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “It is the first subscriber acquisition solution that meets a critical need for broadband businesses—acquiring new subscribers in a focused and intelligent manner. Today significant investment is flowing into our industry from both public and private sources. As broadband service providers expand in nearly every market, competition for subscribers is increasing. We are enabling our customers to leverage valuable insights regarding their existing subscribers, as well as potential subscribers who could benefit from their service. With Marketing Cloud Plus, the BSP can now engage both populations with insight and intelligence. This will significantly increase their go-to-market effectiveness and their marketing efficiency so they can capture the growth opportunities in competitive markets. More importantly, they can help subscribers by offering them services that are relevant to their lives and deliver an exceptional experience. Our customers have played a critical role in shaping this solution and today we are meeting their number-one request.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

