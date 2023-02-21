Calix : Need Funds? 4 Tips To Help Secure Funding for Your Broadband Network

Unprecedented levels of state and federal funding have made it easier than ever to support regional broadband investment. Programs such as BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment), ReConnect, and other federal funds for broadband projects are enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to transform communities by improving affordability, adoption, and digital equity.

But navigating the funding landscape can be challenging for new and existing BSPs-from researching opportunities and understanding eligibility requirements to meeting timelines. Whether you're looking to launch a new broadband business or expand your existing network to unserved or underserved customers in 2023, here are a few tips to help you secure your share of funding.

Understand eligibility requirements and application strategies to gain points. Do you know if your proposed service area qualifies for funding? Areas already funded by RDOF, ReConnect, or state funds are not eligible for funding under the BEAD Program. Look for unserved areas that lack 25 Mbit/s downstream and 3 Mbit/s upstream connectivity, or underserved locations without 100Mbit/s downstream and 20Mbit/s upstream connectivity. There are also financial feasibility and technical capability thresholds to meet, as well as standards for infrastructure resiliency. For example, to secure middle mile program funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), applicants must demonstrate how their project will withstand climate-related events such as storms.

Prepare for upcoming waves of program funding-now. States are currently developing their five-year action plans and determining how they're going to evaluate unserved and underserved areas. It's important to understand the geographic and economic characteristics of the areas you wish to serve, and the connectivity gaps. You'll also want to reach out to state and NTIA program officers to brief them on your project. But don't forget to invest in building relationships with other key stakeholders, too. These range from local, regional, and tribal entities to libraries, schools, small businesses, and first responders. The NTIA-which reviews and approves initial state proposals-is looking for meaningful collaboration across the board. So is the BEAD Program. Using testimonials and stakeholder feedback, you can develop a digital equity plan to integrate into your BEAD application. Be sure to give yourself enough time to complete this-deadlines can sneak up on you quickly.

Learn the timelines for application windows and procurement requirements. Timelines between application window openings to expected award dates can range from less than a year to two years. In other cases, they're granted on a rolling basis and may require multiple steps, such as submitting a concept paper before completing an application. Given these differences-and the extensive legwork and requirements that applicants must meet to qualify for funding- it's critical to know the deadlines for the funding opportunities you're interested in. It's also important to understand the procurement conditions associated with each opportunity. For example, ReConnect, BEAD, and the middle mile program have varying interpretations of the Build America Buy America Act that will determine where you source project materials.

Identify funding opportunities you may not know about. We've just scratched the surface of available funding opportunities. Spend some time researching other funding pathways for your project, such as the Department of Energy (DOE) Smart Grid Grant program. The DOE has set aside $3 billion for grid resiliency projects that invest in optical ground wire, dark fiber, operational fiber, and wireless communications networks, as well as other initiatives. And remember, you don't have to do this alone. You can tap the expertise of Calix and our partners, who help BSPs, cooperatives, tribal communities, and municipalities develop their fiber-based broadband networks.

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime wave of funds. With the right preparation and partnerships, you can maximize your chances for funding success.

To help you navigate the funding landscape, book a funding consultation today.