Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Calix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALX   US13100M5094

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
43.20 USD   +0.96%
09:06aCalix Reiterates Second Quarter Guidance in Connection with Upcoming Investor Events and Board of Directors Approves Extending the Existing $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program
BU
09:02a(CALX) CALIX Expects Q2 EPS Range $0.28 - $0.34
MT
05/12Calix, Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Calix Reiterates Second Quarter Guidance in Connection with Upcoming Investor Events and Board of Directors Approves Extending the Existing $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

05/15/2023 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced it affirmed the second quarter 2023 guidance that was provided on April 19, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

 

Guidance

Non-GAAP

Guidance

GAAP

Revenue

$255m – $261m

$255m – $261m

Gross margin

51.0% – 53.0% 1

50.4% – 52.4%

Operating expenses

$105.0m – $108.0m 1

$123.0m – $126.0m

Net income per diluted common share 2

$0.28 – $0.34 1

$0.07 – $0.13

1

Non-GAAP excludes stock-based compensation and intangible asset amortization as well as the income tax impact of these items. See the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of the release.

2

Based on 70.1 million weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

Removing the Current End Date of the Stock Repurchase Program

On May 11, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an amendment of the $100 million stock repurchase program, previously approved on July 15, 2022, to eliminate the end date of July 15, 2023. The program will now continue until the repurchase program is suspended or discontinued. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire a particular amount of common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion. As of today, the Company has repurchased $10 million of Calix’s common stock at an average price of $44.53 per share.

Upcoming Investor Events

Calix management will be available at the following upcoming investor events:

Event:

Needham Technology & Media Conference (virtual)

Date:

May 18, 2023

Presentation time:

9:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Participants:

President & CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

 

Event:

J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date:

May 24, 2023

Location:

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Presentation time:

12:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants:

President & CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

Event:

TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date:

May 31, 2023

Location:

Lotte New York Palace, New York City

Meeting Availability:

8:00 a.m. – 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants:

President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

 

Event:

Craig-Hallum Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date:

May 31, 2023

Location:

The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis

Meeting Availability:

8:00 a.m. – 3:25 p.m. Central Time

Participants:

Chairman, Carl Russo

 

 

Event:

Jefferies Software Conference

Date:

June 1, 2023

Location:

The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast, CA

Presentation time:

3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Participants:

President and CEO, Michael Weening; CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

Event:

Bank of America Technology Conference

Date:

June 6, 2023

Location:

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Meeting Availability:

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Participants:

Chairman, Carl Russo; CFO, Cory Sindelar

 

 

Event:

Rosenblatt Securities Age of AI Technology Summit (virtual)

Date:

June 7, 2023

Presentation Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Participants:

Chairman, Carl Russo; CFO, Cory Sindelar

Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this announcement that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, the second quarter 2023 guidance and the stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including but not limited to fluctuations in our financial and operating results, the capital spending decisions of our customers, changes and disruptions in the market and industry, availability of capital in the market, changes in and impacts of regulations and/or government sponsored programs, competition, our ability to achieve market acceptance of our platform, systems and solutions, our ability to grow our customer base, fluctuations in costs associated with our systems and services including higher costs, dependence on third-parties for production and resource management associated with our global supply chain that may cause delays in production, protracted product shortages and unavailability of systems to meet customer orders, cost overruns, disruptions in global trade and relations, social unrest and political uncertainties and other unanticipated factors, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov, particularly in the sections titled “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Calix assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Category: Financial

Calix, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ending July 1, 2023

 

 

GAAP

 

Stock-Based Compensation

 

Intangible

Asset Amortization

 

Non-GAAP

Gross margin

 

50.4% - 52.4%

 

0.3%

 

0.3%

 

51.0% - 53.0%

Operating expenses

 

$123,000 - $126,000

 

$(18,000)

 

$ —

 

$105,000 - $108,000

Net income per diluted common share 1

 

$0.07 - $0.13

 

$0.20 2

 

$0.01 2

 

$0.28 - $0.34

 

1

Based on 70.1 million weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

2

Net of income taxes.

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CALIX, INC.
09:06aCalix Reiterates Second Quarter Guidance in Connection with Upcoming Investor Events an..
BU
09:02a(CALX) CALIX Expects Q2 EPS Range $0.28 - $0.34
MT
05/12Calix, Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Tombigbee Fiber Strengthens 91 Net Promoter Score by Jumpstarting Calix SmartTown Deplo..
BU
05/11Calix, Inc. Announces Additional Enablement and Enhancements for SmartTown and SmartBiz
CI
05/03Shane Eleniak Named a Top 20 Chief Product Officer Worldwide, Once Again Demonstrating ..
BU
04/27Industry Innovators Calix and NISC Dramatically Simplify Billing and Provisioning for B..
BU
04/27Calix, Inc. and NISC Dramatically Simplify Billing and Provisioning for Broadband Servi..
CI
04/26Mohawk Networks Leverages the Calix Platform To Ensure Vitality for Their Community Whi..
BU
04/24CALIX, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 029 M - -
Net income 2023 32,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 100x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 862 M 2 862 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 426
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,20 $
Average target price 81,57 $
Spread / Average Target 88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Weening President & Chief Executive Officer
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Carl E. Russo Chairman
Michel Langlois Chief Technology Officer
Don J. Listwin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX, INC.-36.87%2 862
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.95%191 316
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.68%49 134
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.14.24%42 737
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.56.43%40 989
NOKIA OYJ-13.05%22 765
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer