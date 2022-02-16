Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Calix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALX   US13100M5094

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calix : The Future of Broadband Funding? Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace!

02/16/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Most of us have focused on the $65 billion in broadband deployment and adoption funding in the just-enacted Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, but there are many "sleeper" provisions not involving funding-including adoption of broadband labels and an inquiry into broadband discrimination. Another of these provisions is the requirement that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) produce a report for Congress by mid-2022 on the "Future of Universal Service" that accounts for all the deployment and adoption programs in the new law. In this report, the FCC may make recommendations on further actions to enhance the ability to achieve universal broadband service. On December 15, 2021, the FCC issued a Notice of Inquiry identifying issues that should be addressed in the report, and comments were due in January.

Considering all the changes in Universal Service Fund (USF) deployment and adoption programs over the past decade and the substantial funding in the new law, this report is likely to provide a "zero-based" review of universal service distributions. How much of the U.S. will still be unserved after the new programs are implemented, even if the broadband speed benchmark is raised to, or even above, 100/20 Mbps? How much funding will continue to be needed to support operations in more remote areas? And what will be the future needs of the Lifeline, E-rate, and Telehealth programs?

Not only will the distribution programs be in play, but it is difficult to review the future of these programs without also examining USF contributions-especially given the concerns that have been raised about the sustainability of the current mechanism. For instance, what is the effect on contributions if Congress decides to continue to appropriate funding directly for adoption and potentially other USF programs? And may the FCC recommend that, to make the fund sustainable, Congress should assess USF fees on over-the-top content and apps providers or some other parties that rely on broadband connectivity? 

In other words, this report has the potential to lay the groundwork for major USF reform. Given all that will be at stake, it is worth making your views known to the FCC.

Calix is here to help you stay on track with government funding. Check out the latest information on State funding programs  and funding alerts.

Disclaimer

Calix Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALIX, INC.
11:46aCALIX : The Future of Broadband Funding? Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace!
PU
08:26aBroadband Service Providers Can Prove They Deliver the Fastest Speeds to Subscribers&md..
BU
02/15Service Providers Can Now Improve Efficiency of Broadband Operations Up to 98 Percent T..
BU
02/15Calix, Inc. Advances its Breakthrough End-To-End Solution Strategy
CI
02/10Addressing Customer Issues and Improving Support Efficiency Has Never Been Easier Thank..
BU
02/10Calix, Inc. Supports Cloud Integration With Leading Trouble Management Platform NISC
CI
02/09Calix to Host Investor Day
BU
02/08CALIX : Four Ways You Can Maximize Call Time and Improve Subscriber Engagement
PU
02/08Calix Delivers Cutting-Edge Wi-Fi 6E Solution So Broadband Service Providers Can Excite..
BU
02/08Calix, Inc. Announces the Launch of the GigaSpire BLAST u6me
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 675 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 647 M 3 647 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 57,20 $
Average target price 56,43 $
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl E. Russo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Weening President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Don J. Listwin Lead Independent Director
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALIX, INC.-33.40%3 647
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.36%228 890
ERICSSON16.04%41 619
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.61%39 928
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.96%37 646
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-5.54%35 223