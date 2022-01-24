Calix : These Three BSPs Are Leveraging Mobile Apps To Successfully Grow Their Business

Having a subscriber-facing mobile app-like CommandIQ® -is no longer just a "nice to have" for broadband service providers (BSPs). The mobile experience you deliver every day is central to your overall value proposition. Done well, a branded app reinforces your position as your subscribers' trusted communications provider, helping you increase satisfaction and build loyalty. It gives you an exclusive channel to your subscribers, through which you can communicate new offers, upsell value-added services, provide helpful tips, and notify them of potential service issues. And, of course, your brand-and yours alone-is always front and center.

Of course, even the most amazing app on the planet is only effective if it's being downloaded and regularly used by subscribers. Calix is fortunate to partner with some highly innovative BSPs that have been tremendously successful in driving adoption of CommandIQ, as well as EDGE Suites like ProtectIQ™ and ExperienceIQ™. Here are some of our customers' best practices for-and benefits of-getting subscribers to download and use their branded mobile apps.

Mount Horeb Telephone Company boosts app adoption by 79 percent in just over two months: After launching MHTC SmartGuard in mid-2021, Mount Horeb Telephone Company (MHTC) was focused on ramping adoption of the app among their managed Wi-Fi subscribers as quickly as possible. To build awareness of the app and increase attach rates, MHTC ran an omnichannel marketing campaign from mid-October through the end of 2021, featuring weekly prizes. In just over two months, MHTC increased the app penetration by 79 percent. Further, MHTC is now perfectly positioned to offer value-added services such as ProtectIQ, ExperienceIQ, and Arlo Secure-increasing average revenue per user (ARPU). STRATA Networks achieves 19 percent higher NPS with CommandIQ and EDGE Suites: To differentiate their offerings and deliver a superior member experience, Utah-based STRATA Networks launched their STRATA Hub Premium service, which includes a GigaSpire® BLAST system, STRATA Hub (their branded CommandIQ app), and both ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ. The bundled premium service has contributed to higher member satisfaction, with STRATA Hub Premium users giving the cooperative a Net Promoter Score (NPS) nearly 19 percent higher than members not using CommandIQ and EDGE Suites. Tularosa Communications leverages mobile app push notifications to increase subscriber engagement by 520 percent: To highlight the benefits and encourage use of their branded CommandIQ mobile app, New Mexico-based Tularosa Communications recently ran an A/B tested social media campaign. Both versions of the campaign featured the same content, with the "B" campaign also using mobile push notifications through CommandIQ to further promote the campaign. The marketing tactic paid off-Tularosa doubled their organic social media reach and increased their engagement by 520 percent by using push notifications in CommandIQ. The campaign reinforced the importance of engaging subscribers through CommandIQ, paving the way for Tularosa to leverage the app to promote new offers, in addition to delivering time-saving self-serve capabilities.

These are just a few examples of how Calix customers are driving widespread adoption and use of their branded mobile apps based on CommandIQ. An integral element of the comprehensive Revenue EDGE solution, CommandIQ has enabled these service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers, and grow their value-just imagine what it can do for you.

