SAN JOSE, CA-June 27, 2024-Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that 10-year customer YK Communications has revolutionized their entire go-to-market and support model with the Calix Broadband Platform, Calix Customer Success Services, and SmartLife™ managed services. With extensive cloud insights from Calix, the family-owned broadband service provider (BSP) has turned all subscriber-facing employees into brand ambassadors who enhance engagement and create upsell opportunities. They deliver value by leveraging the Calix Platform to easily launch differentiated offerings like outdoor Wi-Fi and tailored broadband packages such as the "Family Guardian" plan. The results are consistently high Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®), including an overall score of 92 (up from 80 in 2022), and 99 among 46 percent of subscribers who cite customer support as the key factor. They even earned a 97 NPS among subscribers who called in seeking a resolution for an issue.

YK Communications' NPS survey results were measured, analyzed, and put into action by Calix Business Insights Services (part of Customer Success Services). With additional support from Calix, YK Communications transformed their support strategy from reactive to proactive in just 18 months. Today, they equip their customer service representatives (CSRs), salespeople, and field technicians with real-time customer support insights into the subscriber experience through Calix Service Cloud. By providing frontline employees with deep cloud insights from Calix, BSPs of any size can deliver exceptional subscriber experiences that win even in crowded broadband markets.

YK Communications exemplifies how unique broadband offerings and world-class customer support lead to happy and loyal subscribers. Their partnership with Calix enables them to:

Deliver personalized support with their innovative "2-2-2-2" program that drives upsell and earned an NPS of 97. Using Service Cloud on the Calix platform, the YK Communications team reviews subscriber records to anticipate needs and suggest new services. Their "2-2-2-2" program, which earned them the Calix Innovations Award for " Giant of Customer Support ," ensures check-ins at two days, two weeks, two months, and two years post-installation. YK Communications plans to extend this program to maintain high engagement, foster positive experiences, and create more upsell opportunities.





Using Service Cloud on the Calix platform, the YK Communications team reviews subscriber records to anticipate needs and suggest new services. Their "2-2-2-2" program, which earned them the Calix Innovations Award for " ," ensures check-ins at two days, two weeks, two months, and two years post-installation. YK Communications plans to extend this program to maintain high engagement, foster positive experiences, and create more upsell opportunities. Promote unique offerings like their "Family Guardian" plan with engaging and informative marketing campaigns. Using marketing insights from Calix Engagement Cloud , YK Communications enhances home Wi-Fi in their Texas communities. Their team uses humor and personalized insights to promote offerings like their popular outdoor Wi-Fi, extending coverage across rural properties. Their "Family Guardian" package delivers a comprehensive suite of managed services that address the broadband needs of families, including Experience IQ ® parental controls, Bark social media monitoring, Protect IQ ® network cybersecurity, and Arlo Secure video doorbell and security cameras-all in one offering.





Using marketing insights from , YK Communications enhances home Wi-Fi in their Texas communities. Their team uses to promote offerings like their popular outdoor Wi-Fi, extending coverage across rural properties. Their "Family Guardian" package delivers a comprehensive suite of managed services that address the broadband needs of families, including ® parental controls, social media monitoring, ® network cybersecurity, and video doorbell and security cameras-all in one offering. Drive 90 percent of subscribers to use their branded app, reinforcing their value daily. In their small-town market, YK field technicians make home visits to discuss best practices and set up subscribers on the Command IQ ® mobile app, branded with YK's logo. They also take the opportunity to check in on nearby subscribers, maximizing efficiency. As a result, 90 percent of subscribers with Calix GigaSpire ® systems use their app, and those with it rated YK Communications nine points higher in their recent NPS survey than those without.

The customizable CommandIQ mobile app combined with visibility in Service Cloud enables BSPs to choose from an array of installation options. From field technician visits like the YK team's model to subscriber self-installation and assisted subscriber self-installation, BSPs can choose the options that drive app adoption and satisfaction among their unique subscriber base.

"Subscribers in our Texas communities have many choices, so we need to stand out," said Russell Kacer, president of YK Communications. "Our investment in the Calix Platform has turned every employee into a brand ambassador. Field techs demonstrate three mobile app features during each home visit, and we use trouble ticket exchanges to strengthen relationships. We've also expanded our offerings with managed services from Calix, further delighting our subscribers. The results are reflected in our incredible NPS survey results-an accomplishment only possible with Calix innovation and collaboration."

YK Communications' partnership with Calix helped earn them the NTCA Smart Rural Community provider designation. This recognition places them among a select group of vetted, fiber-based broadband providers dedicated to driving growth and creating opportunities in the communities they serve.

"The achievements of YK Communications show what is possible with a strong partnership and a shared vision," said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. "Their teams have deployed the winning playbook on differentiation, working hand in hand with Calix customer success managers to develop and accelerate a support and go-to-market model that is delivering revolutionary results-with Net Promoter Scores in the 90s. In less than two years, Russel and the YK team have achieved the support efficiency and marketing sophistication of a company five times their size while maintaining authentic, personalized interactions. We are incredibly proud to partner in their success."

Learn about YK Communications' success by watching the webinar, "Lasting Love: Fuel Business Growth With Enduring Subscriber Loyalty," taking place today at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, or catch it on demand.

