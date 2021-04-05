Log in
Calix : Announces Participation in Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conferences

04/05/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the second quarter of 2021:

  • Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference, May 17th – 20th
  • JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 24th – 26th
  • Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, June 2nd
  • Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, June 1st – June 3rd
  • Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, June 8th – June 10th

Details for these events are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 599 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 321 M 2 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart CALIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,33 $
Last Close Price 36,92 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl E. Russo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Weening President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory Joseph Sindelar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Don J. Listwin Chairman
Michael Thomas Everett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIX, INC.24.06%2 321
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.16.16%219 448
ERICSSON AB19.11%44 411
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.36%42 817
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.76%31 900
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.6.01%23 513
