Calix : to Post First Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on April 27th

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post its first quarter 2021 stockholder letter with results for the period ending April 3, 2021 on the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ on Tuesday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The release of the stockholder letter will be announced over newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available on the investor relations section of calix.com.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Wednesday, April 28th at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/. The conference call is also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 407-4019 or international (201) 689-8337 with conference ID# 13717560 or participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ following the completion of the call. The call will be archived at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

About Calix

